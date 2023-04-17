Google panic: Samsung said it would consider switching to Bing





Google’s longtime dominance in search looks fragile, thanks to new developments in artificial intelligence such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing AI.

Samsung, the world’s second largest smartphone maker and user of its Android operating system, is considering offering Bing as its users’ default search engine, according to a report published by the New York Times. After stating that, Google panicked. on sunday.

The tech giant struggles to catch up with rival Microsoft in adopting AI services. Google’s threat to his $162 billion business is reportedly forcing Google to revamp its search product. This includes creating an entirely new AI-powered search engine.

Google’s willingness to compete contrasts with comments from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in an interview, also aired on Sunday, in which he avoids rushing to release new AI products. suggested that

In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Alphabet CEO Pichai called artificial intelligence the most profound technology mankind is working on, adding that it’s more profound than anything he’s done in the past, such as fire or electricity. rice field.

At 60 Minutes Sunday, Google executives demonstrated how they used bard AI to summarize the New Testament and expand on the famous six-word short story. baby shoes. Never worn.

But Sunday’s demonstration also revealed that the AI ​​continues to struggle with hallucinations, moments when the model generates details that don’t exist in reality. At CBS, Google’s senior vice president James Manyika asked his AI at Google to answer questions about inflation. The show recommended five of his books that didn’t exist after further review by CBS.

Pichai dismissed the hallucination issue. No one in the field has solved the problem of hallucinations yet, and all models have this problem, he told his CBS.

Google’s first demonstration of its bard program in February also featured incorrect answers to questions that sent stocks plummeting, wiping out $100 billion in market value. (Alphabet shares have since recovered.)

Both Bing’s and OpenAI’s ChatGPT also produced specific details or had strange and unsettling reactions after long interactions.

competition and safety

Google has lagged behind its competitors in adopting AI. Microsoft has already integrated AI like ChatGPT into its Bing search engine and continues to roll out AI services across many of its products.

On Sunday, Pichai suggested that Google is cautious about rolling out more advanced AI to ensure society can adapt to new technologies.

Some leaders in the tech sector, such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Stability AI founder Emad Mostok, are training AI models that are more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4, which was released in mid-March. I am asking for a 6 month suspension. In response, Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt argued that such a suspension would simply benefit China.

Pichai told CBS that society needs regulation to think about how to adapt to AI. [A.I.] Every company loses potential pitfalls and potential downsides by getting caught up in who comes first.

But internally, Google may be more concerned about competition than management publicly admits.

The company said in March that Samsung, the world’s second-largest smartphone brand and the company that uses Google’s Android operating system in its phones, was considering removing Google from its default search engine, according to the New York Times. I was surprised at the possibility of

According to internal documents obtained by the New York Times, news that Samsung might conduct searches elsewhere caused the company to panic, and employees were immediately tasked with drafting Samsung pitch documents. rice field.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to internal documents, Google is developing an all-new AI search engine called Magi that will give users a more customized experience, The New York Times reports. The company also plans to add his AI services to its existing search engine, and will reportedly roll out these tools next month.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortunes’ request for comment after US business hours. The company told The New York Times that while not every brainstorming deck or product idea leads to a launch, it is excited to bring new AI-powered features to search.

