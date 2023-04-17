From the Battlefield to the Homefront: AR Is Bigger than the Metaverse





Throughout modern history, the military has complemented civilian innovation. The first prototype of the Internet, funded by the US Department of Defense in 1969, famously enabled computer-to-computer communication over a unified network. The Pentagon he abolished this project in 1989, paving the way for the private Internet to start in 1990.

Since then, private sector innovation has flourished, think Bitcoin, Google Search, Deepfakes, ChatGPT. It’s easy to forget the cyber tech the military is constantly producing and testing and his AR/VR tech. The latter technology is particularly interesting given the metaverse bubble of 2021 and speculation about how AR/VR will change modern life.

Just as the military sparked the digital revolution, it is worth noting how today’s use of AR/VR will define tomorrow’s metaverse, which is notoriously elusive for civilians. Beneficial.

AR/VR games that are actually compelling

Due to advances in data and graphics processing, armies around the world are undergoing intense combat training using AR. Microsoft’s Hololens IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) is intended to give them visual superpowers similar to those found in first-person shooters such as Call of Duty and Battlefield, US soldiers on the field this year. will be provided to Microsoft has not yet indicated when a commercial version of Hololens will be available.

Imagine the possibilities here. We were talking about AR systems that are advanced enough to help soldiers fight more effectively on the actual physical battlefield. It will change the paradigm of

One of the most powerful criticisms of the Metaverse is that most Metaverse applications weren’t compelling enough to simulate or augment real life, so the majority of people were more interested in the digital world. also wanted to do things in the physical world. Any technology that can improve a soldier’s performance in combat will likely improve other real-world experiences as well, making criticism of the often-leveled Metaverse irrelevant.

Also, consumer-level AR headsets already on the market will give gamers a more realistic simulated battlefield experience. Arcade-style VR game guns are already available, and will become more popular as more gamers move from traditional consoles to AR/VR-enabled gaming systems. Over time, as headsets and equipment improve, AR could revolutionize the gaming experience.

Of course, military games and first-person shooter-style games aren’t the only types of games that can benefit from the future development of AR. The same is true for genres such as sports games, open worlds, online battle royale games, and role-playing games (RPGs).

Better Training for Firefighters and Police

These days, predictions can be obtained not only from the US military, but also from foreign militaries. For example, the Korean Military Academy has started working with a local technology company to develop an AR and VR combat training program for military cadets. By using AR and VR to simulate combat training, South Korea could save a lot of money on large-scale exercises, while reducing the chances of injuries and serious accidents.

In civilian life, firefighters can use VR to effectively simulate the physicality of complex, high-pressure rescue scenarios without risking injury. Using his advanced AR equipment, the firefighter is able to perform all aspects of his job, from quickly sliding down a pole and donning his uniform to carrying people out of a burning building, all while remaining in the safety of the fire station. can be trained and improved.

Police officers can also benefit from realistic virtual training. The debate over police brutality in the United States over the past few years has revealed the fact that officers are poorly trained before they begin fieldwork or after years of service.VR can change it dramatically. The same principles apply to disaster relief teams and other occupations that require physical action and judgment in intense environments.

A more immersive retail experience

AR and VR are also effective tools for retailers to engage with their customers in more meaningful and creative ways. With AR headsets, basketballs and tiny hardwood courts, stores like Footlocker are making things more immersive by letting you visualize yourself wearing the shoes in an extended basketball setting. Offer your customers a unique shoe-buying experience. Fashion stores can do the same for their customers by allowing them to try on items to see how they match with different shoes and other accessories.

No more video chat for repair instructions

Beyond simulating combat training, the military is also using AR/VR to service and maintain vehicles, aircraft, and other equipment. AR software and hardware make maintenance and repair of these complex machines easier and more convenient. Especially when there is no manual or person with deep technical know-how on site.

ARs are used in the military sector to maintain heavy equipment, so the same capacity can easily be used in garages, factories, and construction sites. Imagine a scenario where a conveyor belt in a Tesla factory breaks down, preventing parts from moving through the factory and the technicians available to fix it are hundreds of miles away. Factory Shift Her manager can contact technicians via AR software and instruct field staff on how to run the conveyor belt.

As AR is increasingly sought after and used by the military, it is logical to predict that these advanced use cases will be adopted and tailored for civilian life. There is still a long way to go before AR, and especially VR, becomes a regular part of our lives, but big tech companies are already eagerly investing and building the necessary hardware and his infrastructure. Now the software engineer and her Web3 developer have to keep pace with them.

Adrian Krion is the CEO and founder of Spielworks.

