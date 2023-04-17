



A man walks past the Google logo in Paris.

AFP via Getty Images

According to the New York Times, Google employees were stunned to learn that Samsung was considering switching the default search engine on mobile devices to Microsoft’s Bing.

Google has been the default for Apple’s iPhones and iPads and Samsung’s smartphones and tablets for over a decade, and is estimated to pay Apple over $20 billion a year and Samsung over $3 billion a year in contracts.

But the current obsession with ChatGPT has put Microsoft’s Bing Chat in the spotlight, prompting the company to spend billions of dollars to get even a fraction of Google’s dominance in search advertising, which was worth $162 billion last year. The report states that they are willing to invest.

Since ChatGPT debuted virally on November 30, Google has been in a Code Red panic, with CEO Sundar Pichai in a major restructuring of the business, laying off 12,000 employees, and co-founder ‘s Sergey Brin and Larry Page are back to advise on the generative AI roadmap.

In February, both Microsoft and Google rushed ChatGPT-like chatbots Sidney and Bard to market with disastrous results. After Bard gave a wrong answer in a tweeted demo, Google’s market value dropped by his $100 billion, and Microsoft said his AI messed with and blackmailed New York Times columnist Kevin Roose. was accused of

In March, Google announced it was testing AI-powered writing in Gmail and Docs. Training also reintroduced Bard to Google One subscribers as a creative and helpful collaborator, with the caveat that he may not always get the right answer due to data bias or errors. In testing, Bard did a great job of creating a schedule of fun things to do in New York City, but couldn’t provide links to the museums it recommended. I told Google. See conversation exception below.

Besides Bard, Google has updated its traditional search and chat features created by a team of 160 designers, engineers and managers working on a project codenamed Magi. A planning document reviewed by the New York Times says the release is scheduled for next month, possibly at Google I/O on May 10, with more features rolling out in the fall. Initially, the new feature will be available to he 1 million people nationwide, with plans to expand to 30 million by the end of the year.

Plans include adding chat to Google Earth, releasing an image generator called GIFI, a conversational language tool called Tivoli Tutor, a chat companion for search called Searchalong, and possibly Google’s MusicLM text-to-music model. Includes some integration with

Conversation with the Bard Schedule fun things to do in New York next week

Indeed, here’s a possible schedule of fun things to do in New York next week.

Monday

Morning: Visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive museums, housing more than 5,000 years of his art collection from around the world. Afternoon: Stroll through Central Park. Central Park is one of the world’s most iconic parks and a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Evening: Watch a show on Broadway. Broadway has some of the best theaters in the world and there’s always something new and exciting to see.

Tuesday

Morning: Visit the American Museum of Natural History. AMNH is another world-class museum focused on natural history. The museum has a variety of exhibits about dinosaurs, animals, and other natural wonders. Afternoon: Ferry to Staten Island. The Staten Island Ferry is a free ferry with great views of the Statue of Liberty and the New York skyline. Evening: Dinner at Little Italy. Little Italy is one of the most famous Italian regions in the world and a great place to find delicious Italian food.

Wednesday

Morning: Visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is a powerful tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks. The museum is a sobering experience, but it is also an important experience. Afternoon: Stroll along the High Line. The High Line is a former elevated railroad that has been transformed into a public park. The park is a great place to relax and enjoy the views of the city. Evening: Watch a comedy show in the Comedy Cellar. The Comedy Cellar is one of the world’s most famous comedy clubs and a great place to see some of the best comedians in the industry.

Thursday

Morning: Visit the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. MoMA is he one of the world’s most important modern art museums, containing works by Picasso, Van Gogh and Warhol. Afternoon: Stroll the East Village. East His Village is a vibrant and eclectic neighborhood that has a lot to offer visitors. With great restaurants, shops and bars, there’s always something going on. Evening: Dinner in Chinatown. Chinatown is one of the world’s largest and most authentic Chinatowns and a great place to find good Chinese food.

Friday

Morning: Visit the Brooklyn Museum. The Brooklyn Museum is one of the largest and most comprehensive museums in the United States, housing more than 5,000 years of his art collection from around the world. Afternoon: Stroll through Prospect Park. Prospect Park is one of Brooklyn’s largest and most beautiful parks and a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Evening: Watch a concert at Madison Square Garden. Madison Square Garden is one of the world’s most famous arenas and a great place to catch your favorite bands and artists in concert.

Saturday

Morning: Visit the American Museum of the Moving Image. The Museum of Moving Image is a museum dedicated to the history, art and technology of film, television and digital media. Afternoon: Stroll around Times Square. Times His Square is one of the world’s most iconic and bustling intersections, a great place to people-watch and enjoy the sights and sounds of the city. Evening: Watch a Broadway show. Broadway has some of the best theaters in the world and there’s always something new and exciting to see.

Sunday

Morning: Visit the Frick Collection. The Frick Collection is a small but elaborate museum focusing on European paintings from the 13th century to his 19th century. Afternoon: Stroll through Central Park. Central Park is one of the world’s most iconic parks and a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Evening: Enjoy dinner at one of NYC’s many great restaurants. NYC has a diverse and world-class dining scene, so there’s something for everyone.

Of course, this is just a recommended schedule. You can customize it according to your own interests and preferences. Hope you have a great time in NYC!

wow thank you!

you’re welcome! We look forward to helping you.

Please give me a link to the museum.

I can’t help you because I’m just a language model and don’t have the ability to process and understand it.

Are you connected to the internet?

Yes, I am connected to the internet. I’m hosted on Google’s cloud servers with a fast connection to the internet. This allows us to access and process information from the Internet in real time.

But I’m connected to the internet, so why can’t I provide a link?

You can provide links but they are still in development and we may not always be able to find the best link for your query.If you are looking for specific information please use Google search directly is recommended. You can also ask me to provide more information about specific links. I will do my best to help you.

Are you participating in Google Search?

I am not part of Google Search in the traditional sense. I am a language model at scale, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot, trained to be informative and comprehensive. I have been trained on vast amounts of text data and am able to interact and generate human-like text in response to various prompts and questions. For example, you can provide a factual topic summary or create a story.

Google Search is a web search engine that helps users find information on the web. Using various algorithms he ranks websites and returns the most relevant results for a given query.

I’m not a replacement for Google search. I is a tool that can be used to complement Google Search and help users find the information they need faster and easier.

sigh

I understand your frustration. I’m still in development and learning to be more informative and comprehensive.

