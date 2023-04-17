Google enhances information about shipping and returns in search results





Google allows shipping and returns information from merchant websites to appear in search results.

To help online retailers optimize this feature, Google is improving Search Console’s shopping reports and adding new tools for monitoring and correcting structured data.

Shipping Information Becomes More Important to Shoppers

A customer wants to know the total price, including shipping charges, before purchasing an item.

Shipping, speed, and return policies influence purchasing decisions. Many shoppers abandon their carts due to high shipping charges, slow deliveries, or unclear return policies.

For this reason, online retailers are required to provide shipping and return details in advance.

More information about shipping and returns on Google Search

With today’s update, shipping and return information for eligible products is now available in Google Search. First in the US and soon in other countries.

To display shipping and return details in product search results, retailers must add the information using structured data markup, similar to how product details are marked up.

Alternatively, if a retailer submits product information to Google through Merchant Center, Google will automatically use the shipping and returns information provided.

Screenshot of using Search Console for shipping and returns data: developers.google.com, April 2023.

Search Console makes it easy to identify if your products are missing shipping and returns information, or if this information has been added in error.

Retailers receive warnings in the Merchant Listings report and email notifications for such issues.

Retailers are encouraged to contact us via the Google Search Central community or Twitter with any questions or concerns.

Conclusion

Google’s expanded display of shipping and returns information in search results is intended to improve your online shopping experience and improve the success of your e-commerce business.

By providing more accurate information, retailers may be able to reduce cart abandonment and increase sales. Updates to Search Console reports and tools help retailers ensure that their shipping and returns information is accurate and complete.

Source: Google

Featured image: screenshot from developers.google.com, April 2023.

