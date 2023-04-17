Street Smarts: Fiber Framework Creates Opportunity in Arlington County, Virginia





County is about to install network nodes on streetlights

Arlington County is also decorating some of its streetlights, according to David Ihrie, CTO and vice president of strategic initiatives for Virginia Innovation Partnerships Corporation, a nonprofit that promotes a tech-centric economy. Commonwealth development.

One of the high-value pieces of real estate, especially in densely populated areas like Arlington, has been found to be utility poles that can support sensors, says Ihrie. In many of the more urbanized areas around Virginia, most of the utility poles were not owned by local communities, which presented a challenge. In many cases, they are power companies or other owners, and pole owners are usually reluctant to add anything extra to their poles.

Arlington County operates about 40% of the approximately 18,000 streetlights. Utility company Dominion Energy manages the rest. The county began transitioning some of its radio frequency mesh network-based lighting to dimmable versions with cellular node connectivity in 2018.

Nicholas says he can run dimming programs to dim lights in different areas. This allows flexibility to meet customer expectations for lighting levels and energy. Dimming street lights to 25% saves many kilowatt-hours, especially at this time of year when street lights require up to 12 hours of darkness to function.

Future technology applications may enhance mobility

In the winter, thanks to a system that tracks 45 internal and outsourced snowplows, introduced about four years ago, the county can provide snowplow updates with just 15 minutes of processing time. . , depending on the size of the storm.

For example, during 2016’s 28 inches of snowfall, the county scaled up to use more than 200 contract snow removal components, says Moon.

Our plows are equipped with GPS tracking devices, he says. Some are connected to what is called the brain of the truck itself, just by a port under the dashboard. Others have cigarettes plugged into his lighter. The software integrates it into your GIS system. It is then published to public maps. Citizens can see which roads have been plowed nearby to determine how well they are plowing.

County officials are now considering implementing a number of additional technologies that can enhance mobility and other factors, like snowplow technology. These include a new parking-related pilot the county recently launched, which involves deploying pavement-level sensors in commercial corridors, Moon says.

Sensors use radio frequency-based communication capabilities to communicate space occupancy information and may ultimately be used to change prices based on date, location, or other factors.

