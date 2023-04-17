Panic at Google: Samsung considers killing Bing and ChatGPT search





Magnify / Google is not what it used to be.

The New York Times has a big article detailing Google’s “shock” and “panic” when Samsung recently came up with the idea of ​​switching smartphones from Google Search to Bing. With Microsoft’s deal with OpenAI and integration of the latest ChatGPT-generated AI, Bing has been seen as a growing threat to Google after years of being the object of jokes. Now, according to reports, one of Android’s biggest manufacturers is threatening to switch its new phones away from Google Search.

Of course, pre-installed search deals are more about cash than quality. We are conducting transactions for the purpose of any of the commissions. Google is reportedly paying $3.5 billion a year to make it the default search for Samsung phones and $20 billion a year to Apple to make it the default search for iOS and macOS. The report states that Samsung and Google’s search deal is “in negotiations and Samsung may stick with Google.”

This whole situation could just be Samsung’s bargaining tactic. For the first time in years, Google has been threatened by semi-trusted searches, and Samsung may be using it to demand a higher share of revenue from Google. It’s not clear if Microsoft is willing to play ball here. Microsoft is probably paying a lot for Bing’s ChatGPT integration, but are you willing to match Google’s billions of dollars? , has an existing pre-install deal until the entire “Microsoft” folder with apps like Outlook is pre-installed on the home screen.

Even if Samsung switched to Bing, it wouldn’t be the first time. In 2010, some models of the Galaxy S II shipped with Bing as the only search engine, and it wasn’t easy to switch back to Google. At the time, Bing was new and ambitious, trying to beat Google for market share, but after years of getting no traction, it feels like the ship has sailed to Microsoft. When Bing recently rode the ChatGPT hype to 100 million daily users, Microsoft VP Yusuf Mehdi said: It sounds like a company that’s content to be in a far second place, rather than one with the budget and guts to match a Google search.

