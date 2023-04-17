KPMG launches search for top UK technology innovators





A survey is being conducted to find the UK’s most innovative technology companies.

KPMG’s Private Enterprise Practice launches KPMG UKs Tech Innovator 2023 after a decade of success advocating for UK disruptors.

Last year’s winner, Hull-based technology scale-up HiiROC, won the global finals of the Web Summit.

Having highlighted numerous technological success stories across the country, the competition is now in its third year of globalization and has expanded to include competing tech innovators from more than 20 countries representing key regions of the world. bottom.

This competition is open to scale up your business from early stage to rapid growth. They are invited to pitch their innovations and present their growth ambitions to a panel of local and global industry experts.

The first qualifiers will be regional, finding shortlists representing the best innovators from across the UK. You will then be invited to a gala event to find the outstanding UK tech innovators of 2023.

Warren Middleton, lead partner of KPMG’s Emerging Giants Center of Excellence in the UK, said of the competition: , grows and attracts many homegrown disruptors.

What3Words, a new location platform for 150 million vehicles

Innovation is firmly on the agendas of business and policy makers as a vital contributor to the health and wealth of our economies. The competition is a great platform to help showcase, recognize and celebrate the great technology being developed across the UK.

Now in its 10th year, the competition has an impressive list of alumni who have achieved great success, investment and growth globally in a variety of technological fields.

This is a great opportunity to take your business to the next level and support the unicorns of the future with access to critical networks that fast-growing tech companies don’t want to miss.

Competition is open to pure technology, technology-enabled, technology-driven, or technology-driven businesses.

Attendees have the opportunity to be recognized as one of the UK’s most successful tech innovators.

Shortlisted companies will receive access to a bespoke version of the KPMG Access Program for fast-growing companies and exclusive networking opportunities with industry experts, peers and other technology innovators will be

KPMG opens technology innovation hub in London

The winner of the UK Tech Innovator, and each of the other participating countries, will advance to the Global Tech Innovator finals at Web Summit 2023 to compete on the global stage.

HiiROC CEO Tim Davies says being selected as UK Tech Innovator 2022 has been transformative.

Global competition has been exciting for the HiiROC team. It’s a great reward for all their hard work and is well-respected by shareholders, he said.

It also provides a great opportunity to highlight innovative new processes for producing low-cost, zero-emission hydrogen to a wider audience of potential partners, suppliers, investors, advisors and policy makers. bottom.

The competition was really impressive, with some great companies and inspiring leaders. We had tremendous support from the KPMG Private Enterprise UK team every step of the process and continued support throughout our subsequent access program. .

Registration for the UK competition is now being accepted here.

