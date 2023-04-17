The April 2023 Google Reviews update focuses on experience. What should an SEO expert know?





Last week, Google released the April 2023 review update. It is very experience focused. A new Google Search Center document, which provides some guidelines on the types of content the rating system’s algorithms are looking for, was posted to Google Search’s official Twitter account on April 12.

Rating update

Google has changed its product review system to a review-only system, indicating that the new documentation applies to all rating types and also includes analysis for:

services and businesses; destinations; media (games, movies, etc.).

Google has reworded its article on how to write quality reviews to provide guidance on product reviews and now applies to all review types.

Documentation, always focused on experience, encourages publishers to demonstrate proof of experience through resources, as well as written reviews that show the product has been handled, tested and used in the field.

These other resources can take the form of:

photos; audio and video; links to evidence of experience; links to other useful resources (yours or from other sites) to help readers make decisions; product/service performance measurements; competition comparison with other companies;

This new update raises the bar for analytics and helps users make safer purchases that truly meet their needs. It also encourages consumers to give more honest reviews of products and services and to worry about the quality of information.

Review systems work to ensure that people see reviews that share in-depth research, rather than superficial content that simply summarizes a product, service, or other thing. – Google search rating system

By now you can see how useful this update is for consumers. But how does this affect SEO professionals?

According to Glenn Gabe, SEO consultant at G-Squared Interactive, the evolution of product review updates into review updates could indicate a step closer to being incorporated into Google’s core ranking algorithm. .

Therefore, it will be important for marketers to keep an eye on this update and understand how much it will affect the results of their managed sites. A good way to better understand how this update will affect your site is to see if your organic traffic improved, decreased, or changed after the update.

This is especially true for English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian, Dutch, Portuguese and Polish sites. Therefore, if you have reviews in one of these languages, you may be affected by review updates (regardless of country).

