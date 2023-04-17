Arcade with Google Cloud games help improve your cloud skills





Ready to hone your cloud skills and win some Google Cloud goodies? Game on! Head over to The Arcade and join the game with hands-on learning labs. As you complete labs, you earn digital badges. These badges award points that can be used to redeem awesome Google Cloud prizes from the prize counter, such as backpacks, t-shirts, and mugs. You can also choose to make a charitable donation. But be careful: Each game is available for a limited time, so earn your digital badges and points while they’re still available! Visit The Arcade to see what’s available to play today.

how does that work?

2 games, 2 levels

We introduce two new games every month. One is introductory level 1 and the other is more advanced level 2. No, you don’t need a pocketful of his quarters/credits!It’s free to join The Arcade games.

Throughout the year, we offer games on a variety of topics to test your knowledge and showcase your skills to help you get comfortable working with Google Cloud products and technologies like BigQuery, Firebase, Kubernetes, and MongoDB.

Each game includes 8-15 hands-on labs to build your cloud skills. If you’re new to Cloud, we recommend starting at Level 1, but you can also play one or both games – it’s up to you!

Certain labs within The Arcade offer the opportunity to earn skill badges. Skill badges are shareable Google Cloud credentials that recognize your ability to solve real-world problems with cloud knowledge. For every 3 skill badges earned between April 1st and June 15th, 2023, he will earn 1 additional Arcade point.

your challenge, if you choose to accept it

Each game contains one or more Challenge Labs. Challenge Labs are designed to test the skills you’ve learned. No instructions or procedures. Just a scenario for you to solve. Didn’t get the solution on your first try? No worries. You’ll notice pointers to skill badges that help you master the skills needed to successfully complete the challenge lab.

Test your knowledge with trivia challenges

In addition to the games you can play on The Arcade, you can also participate in monthly trivia challenges. These are organized as quests, a collection of self-paced hands-on labs and related trivia questions about specific products and tools. Check back each month for the latest trivia challenges and earn points to spend at the prize counter upon completion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/training-certifications/the-arcade-with-google-cloud-game-helps-boost-cloud-skills The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related