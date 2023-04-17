The AI ​​Search War Heats Up: Can This Top Google Partner Switch To Microsoft Bing?





Search engines are the gateway to the Internet, and Google of Alphabet (GOOGL -2.66%) (GOOG -2.78%) dominates the industry with a 93% global market share. But that leadership position has recently been attacked by the company’s tech rival Microsoft (MSFT 0.93%), which has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into his Bing search engine.

The way people access the Internet has changed dramatically over the last decade. In 2012, only 10% of his website traffic came from mobile devices, but that number has now surged to over 60%, largely due to the prevalence of smartphones.

Much of Google’s success owes its relationships with smartphone manufacturers. Smartphone makers set Google as the default search engine on their devices in exchange for a fee. This means that the Internet he traffic generated by billions of people around the world flows to industry leaders almost completely without competitive friction.

But smartphone giant Samsung Electronics (SSNL.F -27.66%) may be considering switching to Microsoft Bing, according to a new New York Times report. This could lead to a Grand Canyon-sized crack in Google’s dominance. Here’s why.

How Bing rocked the search industry

Earlier this year, a private company called OpenAI released the latest version of an AI-powered online chatbot called ChatGPT. The ability to quickly answer complex questions and even write computer code baffled even the most experienced technical experts.

ChatGPT got 1 million users in just 5 days and 100 million users in 2 months. Here’s why: When a user types a question into a traditional search engine such as her Google, it presents a list of web pages that the user must trawl to find the answer. However, ChatGPT directly answers the questions posed (within its capabilities). A faster and more convenient solution when looking for information.

Microsoft saw the potential of OpenAI when it invested $1 billion in it in 2019. But following the success of ChatGPT in 2023, Microsoft has doubled down with additional investments spread over the next few years in a deal rumored to be worth up to $10 billion.

ChatGPT is now integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine, which is a big hit with users. In his week following this move, Bing recorded almost as many downloads as his entire 2022.

Not surprisingly, the story provoked an aggressive response by Google. Google claims to be a leader in AI thanks to years of behind-the-scenes work. The company officially opened access to his Bard chatbot in March, but it hasn’t gone public yet. However, according to The Times, Google is currently building an entirely new AI-based search engine while working to upgrade its existing search engine with AI tools such as Bard.

Losing the smartphone deal would be devastating for Alphabet

According to the latest data from GlobalStats, Samsung accounted for 27.1% of smartphones sold worldwide in March, making it the industry’s second-largest player behind Apple with 28.3% market share.

Google pays Samsung an estimated $3 billion annually to make its search engine the default on all devices. Second, search engines make money by selling paid advertising spots in rankings to businesses, which users see when they are looking for information.

In the past, even if competitors offered Samsung an extra dollar, they wanted to stick with Google, which was a great product that improved the user experience. But if that’s no longer the case, a hefty cash offer by Microsoft might be enough to move the deal in your favor.

See, Microsoft has it all. The company values ​​its search advertising business at $200 billion a year, which means that every time it takes market share from Google, annual revenues he could reach $2 billion. Bing currently has just 3% market share, so a deal with the second largest smartphone maker could be absolutely worth it.

But this fight is just a warm-up

Samsung’s story could be just the beginning of an ongoing battle.

Wall Street analyst firm Bernstein believes the search deal between Apple and Google will be renewed later this year. Apple has a slight edge over Samsung in smartphone market share worldwide, but it has a significant edge in lucrative markets like the United States. According to the latest data, Apple’s iPhone holds his 56% share of that market, nearly double Samsung’s share.

As a result, the deal between Apple and Google is even bigger, at an estimated $15 billion annually. Apple doesn’t use the Alphabet-owned Android operating system in any of its devices, so it’s not tied to Google the way Samsung is. In theory, Microsoft might have a better chance of winning Apple’s business than Samsung.

Either way, it’s clear that Microsoft poses a real threat to Google’s dominance. Microsoft’s investment in AI, I believe, could make him the first company in history to accumulate a $5 trillion market cap by 2030. If that happens, an investor could double his money in Microsoft stock based on where it currently trades.

Alphabet, meanwhile, will have to prove in the coming months that it can fend off this seismic competitive threat.

