SEC Reconsiders Regulation SP After 20 Years of Information Technology Innovation – Securities





On March 15, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issued proposals to amend Regulation SP: Consumer Financial Information Privacy and Protection of Customer Information (the “Proposed Amendment”), along with Made two additional publications of interest. Reopens the comment period for the previously proposed Cybersecurity Risk Management Rule released in February 2022. Population – including investment advisors. However, the proposed amendments have already been subject to criticism, most notably pointed out by Commissioner Pierce in the accompanying statement. [3due to the likely burdens and

costs of implementation, as well as the potential for conflicts

with existing state laws. Moreover, the Proposed Amendments would

create additional exam and enforcement risk where disclosure of

certain cyber events is deemed – after the fact – not to have been

prompt or accurate enough.

Background

Regulation S-P (“Reg. S-P”) requires, among other

things, covered firms to adopt written policies and procedures

designed to protect the personally identifiable information of such

firms’ natural person customers contained in its records (the

“Safeguards Rule”). Reg. S-P applies to SEC registered

investment advisers, investment companies, broker dealers and

transfer agents (“covered firms”); 4 it does not apply to

unregistered advisers (e.g., exempt reporting advisers) or private

funds relying on sections 3(c)(1) or 3(c)(7) under the Investment

Company Act.5 RegS-P was adopted in 2000, before

widespread use of mobile devices, remote work and the

“cloud.” In the early years following Reg. S-P’s

adoption, compliance efforts often amounted to adopting policies

and procedures that were focused on the physical security of paper

files containing covered customer information (e.g., by requiring

the use of locked file cabinets). It has since evolved, however,

into a framework for the protection and safeguarding of covered

information largely stored electronically.

In recognition of the significant changes to business operations

and the extensive reliance on (and vulnerabilities posed by)

electronic storage and communications, the Proposed Amendments

would amend the Safeguards Rule to enhance required procedures by

mandating an incident response plan to address security breaches.

The Proposed Amendments would also expand the scope of information

and customers covered by these requirements. Additionally, if the

Proposed Amendments are adopted, the privacy notice requirement of

Reg. S-P would be simplified through the implement of a 2015

legislative change, which limits the need for annual delivery of

the privacy notice in certain cases.

Adoption of an Incident Response Plan

The centerpiece of the Proposed Amendments is a new requirement

for covered firms to adopt a written incident response program

(“IRP”) as part of its written Reg. S-P policies that is

“reasonably designed to detect, respond to, and recover from

unauthorized access to or use of customer information.” IRPs

would be required to provide for:

Assessment of the scope and scale of a breach, including the

systems, customers and information accessed or used without

authorization;

Steps to contain and control further unauthorized access or

use; and

Notification protocols for those customers whose

“sensitive information” was, or was likely to have been,

involved in the breach.

The Proposed Amendments would also require covered firms to

enter into a written agreement with each service provider that

requires the service provider to (i) take appropriate measures to

safeguard customer information, and (ii) notify the covered firm in

the event of unauthorized access to a customer information system

maintained by the service provider (no later than 48hours after

becoming aware of the breach). This would encompass a very broad

universe of service providers, including email, CRM system,

cloud-based and other technology vendors. As noted by Commissioner

Peirce, however, renegotiating existing contracts with service

providers may prove to be expensive and time consuming and may not

be feasible in all cases.6

Establishing a Federal Minimum Standard for Notification of an

Information Breach

Covered firms are currently subject to a patchwork of state

privacy laws across all 50 states, ranging in degree of compliance

burden depending on where they and their clients or investors are

located. The SEC intends to create a federal minimum standard for

notification requirements of covered firms that experience an

information breach. Such notification would be required where the

information breach is likely to result in “sensitive customer

information”7 being used in a manner that would

result in substantial harm or inconvenience. The Proposed

Amendments call for the notification:

To be made to each affected individual or, if the specific

individual(s) is not ascertainable, all individuals for which the

covered firm possesses sensitive customer information;

To be made within 30 days of becoming aware of such

unauthorized access or use (with a limited 30-day extension for

matters of national security);8

To include the following: (i) a description of the incident in

general terms and information to have been accessed or used, (ii) a

description of any remedial action and preventative measures, (iii)

the date or estimated date of the incident, (iv) a point of contact

at the covered firm for the individual to inquire into the matter,

(v) a recommendation for the individual to review their account

statements (if applicable), (vi) an explanation of what a fraud

alert is and information to assist the individual in establishing a

fraud alert in their credit report, (vii) a recommendation that the

individual periodically obtain and review a credit report and have

any fraudulent transaction deleted, (viii) an explanation of how

the individual may obtain a free credit report, (ix) instructions

on how to obtain additional online guidance from the Federal Trade

Commission (“FTC”) and usa.gov, and (x) a statement

encouraging the individual to report incidents of identity theft to

the FTC.

While the Proposed Amendments are intended to establish a

minimum set of standards that would be consistent with (or at least

more stringent than) applicable state laws, and while the SEC

appears to have extensively reviewed state privacy laws in

connection with these proposals, the SEC has nevertheless requested

comments as to whether the Proposed Amendments would conflict with

any specific state laws.9

Annual Privacy Notice Requirements

Reg. S-P requires covered firms to deliver an annual privacy

notice to its customers. The Proposed Amendments would implement a

2015 legislative change, which created an exception to the annual

privacy notice requirements where the covered firm’s policies

and practices regarding customer information are unchanged.

Intersection with the SEC’s Investment Management

Cybersecurity Proposal

There is significant overlap between the Proposed Amendments and

the SEC’s Cybersecurity Proposal issued in February 2022,

applicable to registered investment advisers and other regulated

entities, which is summarized in our previous Client Alert. The Cybersecurity

Proposal requires the adoption of a cybersecurity incident response

program, which is similar to the incident response plan called for

by the Proposed Amendments. Additionally, the Cybersecurity

Proposal creates an obligation to report “significant

cybersecurity incidents” to the SEC. Under the Proposed

Amendments, an information breach that triggers mandatory customer

notification (within 30 days), would also amount to a significant

cybersecurity incident that triggers an SEC reporting requirement

(within 48 hours). The SEC acknowledges this overlap in the

Proposed Amendments and offers assurances that entities required to

comply with both rules, if adopted, would be able to avoid

duplicative efforts by adopting one set of policies or providing a

single notice, where applicable.

Intersection with the SEC’s Examination and Enforcement

Efforts

The SEC has long been focused on the risks that cybersecurity

incidents pose to covered firms and, by extension, to their

investors, clients and customers. That focus extends beyond

rulemaking and includes significant devotion of resources to

examination and enforcement. The Division of Examinations has made

information security and resilience an examination priority every

year since 2014, and it did so again in 2023.10 Similarly, the

Division of Enforcement has repeatedly brought enforcement actions

in this area, including fourteen relating to cybersecurity controls

and safeguarding customer information since 2015,11 pursuing these

actions through its dedicated Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit which

recently almost doubled in size to fifty professionals.12 In

addition to pursuing violations uncovered during the course of

routine compliance examinations, the Examinations and Enforcement

Divisions also proactively investigate potential violations of

which they become aware, either through whistleblowers or public

news reports of prominent security breaches, such as the late 2020

SolarWinds cyber breach.13 SEC examination and enforcement

focus in this area can therefore be expected to continue – and

possibly even increase – creating more risk for firms as compliance

obligations expand.

Timing and Applicability

Comments are due within 60 days after the Proposed Amendments

are published in the Federal Register, which coincides with the

re-opening of the comment period for the Cybersecurity Proposal.

There would be a 12-month transition period if the Proposed

Amendments were to be adopted.

Footnotes

1. Cybersecurity Risk Management

Proposed Rule for Broker-Dealers, Clearing Agencies, Major

Security-Based Swap Participants, the Municipal Securities

Rulemaking Board, National Securities Associations, National

Securities Exchanges, Security-Based Swap Data Repositories,

Security-Based Swap Dealers, and Transfer Agents, Exchange Act

Release No. 34-97142 (Mar. 15, 2023) (“Exchange Act

Cybersecurity Proposal”), and Regulation Systems Compliance and

Integrity, Exchange Act Rel. No. 34-97143 (Mar. 15, 2023)

(“Regulation SCI Proposal”).

2. Cybersecurity Risk Management for

Investment Advisers, Registered Investment Companies, and Business

Development Companies, Securities Act Rel. No. 11028 (Feb. 9,

2022) (“Cybersecurity Proposal”).

3. Commissioner Hester M. Peirce,

Statement on Regulation SP: Privacy of Consumer Financial

Information and Safeguarding Customer Information, March 15,

2023 (“Pierce Statement”).

4. The

Proposed Amendments define “covered institution” as

“any broker or dealer, any investment company and any

investment adviser or transfer agent registered with the Commission

or another appropriate regulatory agency (“ARA”) as

defined in Section 3(a)(34)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934.” Rule 248.30(e)(3).

5. Exempt

reporting advisers and private funds are subject to the Consumer

Financial Protection Bureau’s Regulation P, 12 CFR Part 1016,

and the Federal Trade Commission’s Standards for Safeguarding

Customer Information, 16 CFR Part 314.

6. Pierce

Statement (“How much will it cost to renegotiate all of those

contracts? Will it even be possible to do so? What happens to a

covered institution whose service provider chooses not to play

ball?”).

7. The

Proposed Amendments add the new term “sensitive customer

information,” and defines it as customer information that

could create a substantial harm or inconvenience in the event of an

information breach. Sensitive customer information would include,

for example, a customer’s: social security number; official

State or government issued driver’s license or identification

number; alien registration number; government passport number;

employer or taxpayer identification number; a biometric record; a

unique electronic identification number; address; or routing

code.

8.

Notably, the Proposed Amendments do not provide for exceptions

where delay is needed for other law enforcement-related reasons

beyond national security. However, the SEC has requested comments

as to whether to include such exceptions. Proposed Amendments,

request for comment 56 at p. 63. See also Pierce Statement

(“While I support customer notification, the rule should

include a law enforcement exception permitting covered institutions

to delay alerting customers about an unauthorized incursion when

there is a valid law enforcement or national security need for

doing so. We are making the small concession of allowing the

Attorney General to obtain a delay of up to 30 days, if he can cite

a substantial risk to national security in

writing.”).

9.

Proposed Amendments, request for comment 34 at p. 46. See also

Pierce Statement (“What is a firm that finds itself pinched

between competing state and federal notification rules supposed to

do? Rather than preempting or deferring to state law, we dance

around the problem we are creating and provide no workable strategy

for firms to manage the conflict.”).

[10] SEC Examination Division, 2023 Examination Priorities, pp. 13-14.

11. SEC Website, Crypto Assets and Cyber ​​Enforcement Actions – Regulated Entities – Cyber ​​Security Controls and Protection of Customer Information.

12. SEC Press Release, SEC Nearly Doubles Size of Enforcement Crypto Asset and Cyber ​​Unit, May 3, 2022.

13. Reuters, US SEC, Investigating SolarWinds Client Cyber ​​Breach Disclosure – Source, June 22, 2021.

The SEC is reviewing Regulation SP after 20 years of information technology innovation.

