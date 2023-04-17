Lockheed Martin declares success demonstrating technology for in-orbit satellite services





Colorado Springs A pair of Lockheed Martin CubeSats that flew into geostationary orbit in November performed close maneuvers and demonstrated other techniques for in-orbit service operations, company officials said. said on April 17th.

The Lynas experiment, which stands for Lockheed Martin’s In-Space Upgraded Satellite System, went into orbit on the USSF-44 national security mission launched by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy.

Two CubeSats, each the size of a toaster, were deployed 300 kilometers above geostationary orbit from a ring-shaped secondary payload carrying multiple smaller sats.

Carla Brown, Linus’ program manager, told reporters at a press conference at the Lockheed Martins Technology Center on the Catalyst campus that the two animals were released approximately 750 kilometers apart, three days apart, and a month later, at 400. He said he was moving within meters.

One of the CubeSats served as a service vehicle and the other was a resident space object. She said she expects the satellite to get closer to about 200 meters as the experiment continues.

A more important goal achieved was to prove the AI ​​algorithms needed to perform space service missions, said Brown.

Maintenance vehicle development plan

Lockheed Martin has long-term plans to develop service vehicles for the commercial and government markets, she added. upgrades and servicing.

These service missions include on-orbit refueling, software upgrades and other ways to extend the satellite’s life, Brown said.

The piloting techniques and software can be applied to missions of any size, Brown said. Linuss’ success was actually testing the algorithms needed to do that.

The experiment also helped demonstrate a new ground system that uses S-band communications to command and control the company’s LM 50 small satellite line, which it is building with bus manufacturer Terran Orbital.

Our car is still flying. As such, he hopes the demonstrations will continue to get even closer and continue to prove these algorithms, Brown said.

Another goal of this experiment was to test space domain awareness cameras and docking devices needed by service vehicles to refuel another satellite or attach new sensors. One of the Linuss CubeSats featured a port called the Augmentation System Port Interface (ASPIN) that Lockheed Martin was about to commercialize.

Brown said he wanted to get into geostationary orbit and prove that the technology could work in that harsh environment.

Company-funded project

Lynas is one of several space projects Lockheed Martin is funding to prove the technology it hopes to transition to defense and civilian space government programs, said the vice president of strategy and business development. President Dan Tenney said.

Lockheed Martin has invested in new midsize buses for military, civilian and commercial use. According to Tenney, the bus has recently completed electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic compatibility testing, and thermal vacuum testing is about to be completed.

Lockheed Martin plans to launch three small satellites, two Pony Express 2 satellites, and a TacSat (a tactical intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and communications satellite) later this year to connect the skies, the ground, the seas and the seas. and serves as a test platform for military networks. space system.

Another self-funded project is a service called Parsec. It is a network of satellites in lunar orbit to support lunar orbiting or other spacecraft on the moon. Tenney said the plan is to provide communications and navigation services to government and private lunar exploration missions.

Lockheed Martin announced the new service on March 28, creating a subsidiary called Crescent Space Services. The first satellite will be launched in 2025.

Lockheed Martins Parsec concept for lunar communications and navigation

