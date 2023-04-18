Science and Technology Spotlight: Synthetic Biology





Why this matters

Synthetic biology helps modify or create living organisms to meet challenges in medicine, agriculture, manufacturing, and the environment. This technique is already in commercial use, and recent advances in biotechnology and computation have expanded its potential benefits. However, it can also raise safety, national security, and ethical concerns.

technology

what is that? Synthetic biology is an interdisciplinary branch of biotechnology that involves manipulating the genetic material of organisms such as viruses, bacteria, yeast, plants and animals to give them new properties. It has the potential to bring about beneficial changes in crops, improve medicines, create stronger materials, and make industrial processes more efficient. Scientists are also creating synthetic organisms to address environmental problems by engineering organisms to use carbon dioxide, producing biofuel for cars, and converting methane into biodegradable plastics. I’m looking for the use of science.

how does that work? Synthetic biology combines engineering principles with existing biotechnology techniques such as his DNA sequencing and genome editing to modify organisms or create new organisms. Scientists use DNA sequencing to read the biological information stored in DNA. As the technology becomes more accurate, faster and cheaper, scientists are building databases of DNA sequences to help identify the biological functions of specific her DNA fragments. Complementing this work, advances in computational tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) support rapid, iterative design and test cycles that replace time-consuming lab experiments. For example, synthetic biologists can use machine learning to more accurately predict the effects of changes they make to organisms.

Armed with information about the function of DNA, synthetic biologists can use genome-editing tools such as CRISPR to edit or create desired genetic material within organisms. Scientists can make these genetic changes using synthetic biology much more quickly than previous methods such as selective breeding over multiple generations. In addition, synthetic biologists can modify organisms for uses not currently found in nature. For example, scientists engineer silkworms to produce spider silk rather than traditional silk (see Figure 1).

How mature are you? According to market research, the synthetic biology market could grow from about $10 billion in 2021 to $37 billion to $100 billion by 2030. time. In 2021, scientists will create synthetic organisms that allow genetically engineered human or microbial cells to directly treat or cure a patient’s disease before decomposing at a given time, enabling a “living cure.” bottom.

Researchers in multiple industries are using synthetic biology to create and commercialize products. For example, this technology is now being used to design proteins that can be used in sustainable fabrics. In addition, cheese, cell-cultured meat, and plant-based meat alternatives produced using genetically engineered cells are commercially available in some markets. In medicine, researchers engineered human immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells. Synthetic biology has also helped enable the rapid design and production of several COVID-19 vaccines based on SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences.

Figure 1. Potential applications of synthetic biology in four areas.

Scientists are exploring new applications for synthetic biology across multiple disciplines. In medicine, experts are looking at synthetic biology techniques to develop the next generation of vaccines. Through optimal design of key molecules, synthetic biology has the potential to enable effective vaccines against various viruses and their variants. One possible example is a universal influenza vaccine. The technology also has the potential to enable vaccines that do not require refrigeration, making transportation and distribution easier for resource-poor countries. Synthetic biology can also improve drug discovery and development by using AI and machine learning to rapidly screen DNA sequences and narrow down new drug candidates.

Additionally, synthetic biology applications can help reduce pollution and protect ecosystems. For example, modified bacteria can produce nutrients for crops and reduce the need for industrial fertilizers that can contaminate water. It may also serve as a useful conservation tool for species support. For example, scientists are trying to design endangered plants to be more resilient to alien pests and diseases. Scientists are also studying DNA modifications that make corals more resilient to warmer sea temperatures.

Opportunity Highly adaptable. Synthetic biology has the potential to help diagnose and treat diseases, improve industrial processes, and address some environmental problems. More equitable access to biotechnology. Some of the tools required for synthetic biology are low cost and widely available, potentially making access to beneficial applications more equitable. conservation activities. Synthetic biology could support the conservation of endangered species, for example, by genetically modifying endangered plants to make them more resistant to disease. Challenges Safety and security concerns. Synthetic biology can pose a significant threat to national security if used for nefarious purposes, such as developing new biological and chemical weapons. Additionally, computational tools used for synthetic biology may be vulnerable to cyberthreats such as automated hacking. For example, malicious individuals can manipulate or steal information and use it to create drugs, weapons, or other harmful products. environmental impact. Organisms created using synthetic biology and released into the environment can have unknown, unintended, and potentially irreversible effects on ecosystems. For example, if these organisms adversely affected food and water systems, such effects could be far-reaching. Public acceptance and access. The general public may be hesitant to accept certain applications of synthetic biology due to concerns about interference with nature or unintended effects. Patients may not be able to access some medical applications. Policy Background and Questions Do policy makers have sufficient access to the expertise and resources to assess the social and public policy implications of synthetic biology research and development? Synthetic Biology Research and Applications How effective is coordination among 1) national and 2) global stakeholders to monitor and assess risks associated with advances in synthetic biology? enough to handle ongoing and future applications and their impact without unnecessarily hampering

For more information, please contact Brian Bothwell ((202) 512-6888) or bothwellb@gao.gov.

