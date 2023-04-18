Google is reportedly working on an AI-powered search engine





The New York Times reported on Sunday that Google is working on an AI-powered search engine, codenamed Magi.

According to The Times, Magi aims to provide a “more personalized experience” and “anticipate” needs. Similar to ChatGPT, she aims to be conversational. And she shows ads, which is the main way Google makes money. The project is still in its early stages and no release date has been set, but the tool will be available to the public next month.

Google spokesperson Lara Levin said: .

Google noted that it has been integrating AI into Google Search for years to improve products like Lens and Multisearch.

Other products reportedly in development include an AI image generator called GIFI and a language teaching tool called Tivoli Tutor.

According to The Times, the sprint to create a new search engine product began when Samsung started considering switching to Bing as the default search engine for Android devices (such as Galaxy line phones). It’s unclear why Samsung is considering this move, but it could be related to Bing’s search queries being powered by AI. According to the Times, Google is making an estimated $3 billion in revenue from its deal with Samsung. Google shares fell 4% on Monday following the news.

Microsoft and Samsung did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The online search market is changing rapidly. ChatGPT, an AI-powered large-scale language model that launched last year, quickly gained prominence with its ability to answer seemingly any question in human-like conversational language. Unlike traditional Google or Bing searches that create a list of relevant website links, ChatGPT can give people fresh answers. From an essay on why carrot cake is better than chocolate cake to a poem about video game crazy his taxis, ChatGPT consistently delivers compelling answers. Microsoft has rapidly expanded its partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to integrate the technology into its Bing search engine. Not to be outdone, Google released its own AI conversation engine, Bard, which stumbled at launch.

Of the three chatbots, ChatGPT remains the better experience, while Bard falls short.

AI chatbots pose a serious threat to Google’s core business model of selling ads on search queries. If you’ve stopped looking at traditional search engines and prefer to have chatbots answer your questions directly, that means less visits to Google and websites. They are often also advertised by.

Google is still the world’s most popular search engine, with a 93% market share. The search giant made him $224 billion last year from advertising alone. This represents his 79% of total income.

I’m not saying that chatbot technology is new to Google. The company has been working on its own large-scale language model for years, but has been slow to deploy due to concerns about bias and accuracy. More cynical observers, such as the US Department of Justice, said in federal court earlier this month that Google’s search monopoly could delay the release of AI-powered chatbots.

