Google shares drop as Samsung considers switching to Bing





Image: David Paul Morris (Getty Images)

The integration of ChatGPTArtificial Intelligence feature may cause Bing to take over as the default search engine for Samsung devices. The move marks his first 12 years away from Google, where Samsung has historically dominated the search engine market.

Google employees learned last month that Samsung was considering switching to Bing, and the New York Times reported that internal messages caused panic within Google walls. Alphabet, Inc.’s shares fell nearly 4% on Monday after reports surfaced that Samsung was considering exiting the popular search engine, according to the outlet.

The move means there is growing support for companies that are ahead in the AI ​​race. According to internal messages, Google would lose $3 billion of its annual revenue of $162 billion if it were replaced.

Google, Microsoft and Samsung did not immediately respond to Gizmodos’ request for comment.

Google is struggling to keep up with AI competitors like Bing, which was the first to roll out new AI capabilities to its users. The Bing user received an upgraded search engine in February, but Microsoft continues to pursue other AI features for him, such as the Bings image generator.

Google has struggled to move forward in the AI ​​race, but has met with many setbacks, including a $100 billion loss in early February when chatbot Bard matched inaccurate information in a promotional video. Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell told his Reuters that investors are concerned that Google has become a lazy monopoly in search, and developments in recent months have served as alarm bells. Told.

Google is reportedly working on a new AI-powered search engine, which Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichais said in an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday that he didn’t want to rush to release an AI product. It looks like a direct contradiction.I have always thought about AI [artificial intelligence] As the most profound technology mankind is grappling with. Mr. Pichai is more profound than anything we’ve done in the past, including fire and electricity.

A Google spokesperson told The New York Times that it’s constantly improving its search engine to keep users coming back to the platform, but Android smartphone makers could have a positive impact on the customer experience. Google also risks losing an additional $20 billion if Apple decides not to renew its contract by the end of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-stock-drop-samsung-bing-search-engine-galaxy-1850345119 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

