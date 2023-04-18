Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7A could arrive on May 10th





The foldable Google Pixel Fold, which is rumored to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Pixel 7A, a cheaper version of last year’s Pixel 7, will be announced at Google I/O next month, according to two prominent leakers. It is scheduled to appear.

The leak comes from Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser and Twitter account SnoopyTech. Prosser said on Monday that the Pixel Fold will be unveiled on his May 10th, with pre-orders starting the same day in his Google store and carrier partners. According to Prosser, this foldable device will go on sale on June 27th for $1,799. Another report from 9to5Google says the Pixel 7A will cost $499, up $50 from his Pixel 6A last year.

Google Pixel Fold announced: May 10 Pre-order from Google Store: May 10 Pre-order from partners/carriers: May 30 Availability: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy

John Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

According to SnoopyTech on Sunday, the Pixel 7A is expected to arrive in retail stores within the next two weeks, and will also launch during Google I/O. The account also says there will be no “jade” color options, contradicting previous reports.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both Prosser and SnoopyTech have a reputation for leaking products in consumer tech. Prosser was able to leak exactly his iPad Mini 6 design for 2021 and the release dates for the Pixels 7 and 7 Pro. SnoopyTech was able to leak launch videos for the Amazon Kindle Scribe and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel foldable has been rumored since last year. Google’s entry into this space will bring competition not only to Samsung, but also to other Chinese foldable manufacturers. The market is relatively small, so many apps aren’t optimized for the large displays you deploy. Apps often feel like they were originally scaled-up versions for narrow screens. Google’s first foldable could draw more attention to the unfolded experience.

At $599, the Pixel 7 is great value, offering strong performance and a great camera that rivals $1,000 phones, but Google’s budget A-series devices remain popular options. Last year’s Pixel 6A was praised for its excellent camera and build quality in a $450 package. There’s a reason he remains one of the cheapest phones on the market.

Google’s entry into the foldable market and continuation of its mid-range line of A-series devices means the company is willing to take on the long haul with smartphone rival Apple. Last year, Apple’s iPhone overtook Google’s Android operating system in US market share. This is despite the presence of multiple his Android phone manufacturers on the market. One reason for Apple’s dominance may be its software support for legacy devices. Google currently commits software updates for flagship devices for five years and software updates for mid-range phones for three years. Pixel’s foldable device released this year means software updates could come his way through 2028.

