2023 – Alumni Spotlight: Anna White, 95





What attracted you to Seattle University to study mathematics?

“Both my parents went to SU. My mother majored in English and my father majored in Electrical Engineering. So I applied to SU and many other schools. gave me a generous merit-based scholarship because I had paid most of my tuition myself.I had excellent scholarships from other schools, but SU was an excellent student. Academically strong, I loved the small classes and the great sense of community and connection.I was originally going to major in electrical engineering or computer science (following in my father’s footsteps), but my passion and I quickly realized my strength was in mathematics, and SU has an exceptional math professor.”

What was your favorite class or professor as an undergraduate and why?

“I had a lot of classes and professors that I liked.

“Dr. Andre Yandle taught many of my advanced math classes and I kept in touch with him until his death in 2019. I visited him and his wife a few years ago and I loved topology (he said Dr. He came to watch my tennis match and cheered for our team.

“Dr. Donna Sylvester is also an extraordinary professor, and she still works at Seattle University. So I still have both differential equations and topology books.

“I majored in Economics and loved Dr. Dean Pederson’s Macroeconomics and Dr. Tim Sorenson’s Microeconomics. They are very good teachers and teach economics and math to students. It’s decided.

“I also remember that I really enjoyed my English classes with Father Jerry Cobb. He was an exceptional teacher and I was fortunate to meet him again during the opening of the Sinegal Science and Innovation Center.”

What skills did you learn as a student that you have applied to your professional life?

“I learned a lot by doing a math major at SU. After getting my first job as a Compensation and Benefits Analyst at a Mathematical Consulting firm, I joined Microsoft as a Benefits Manager. This is the start of a 20+ year career in HR where the skills learned in math are applied daily to tech jobs such as:

How to get creative and think outside the box to solve the toughest problems. HR doesn’t seem to be a very tech-focused role. However, advances in machine learning have made it possible to create solutions such as predictive turnover and employee day-to-day sentiment models. It can be leveraged to empower leaders to make data-driven decisions and achieve employee goals. A very disciplined approach to tackling big challenges through the skills of logical discussion, abstract thinking and breaking things down into manageable parts. Persistence, perseverance and hard work. This has helped me tremendously in math, tennis and my professional career. I also played tennis at Seattle University. We weren’t the top players, but we were lucky enough to make the team and we enjoyed every minute of it. I learned to never give up even in long matches. I cherished my time playing tennis with the SU team and really enjoyed co-captaining his junior year and his senior year. time management. I started my day early with math and many other classes, went to tutor math and economics students, did my homework, and then exercised (running stairs with my roommate Jenny Debord many times, I exercised at the Connolly Center). Around 9pm, I started practicing SU tennis at the Amy E Tennis Center. I loved being busy and productive and that translates well into my life and work now. At Childhaven (a non-profit organization I’m a part of) and others. Teamwork. If you can’t solve a difficult mathematical proof for your homework on your own, you can work with others to brainstorm ideas for the challenge. This applies to mathematics, and it applies to work. ”

Did you enter the tech industry immediately after graduating?

“No, my first role was at a actuarial consulting firm called Watson Wyatt (I did both benefits and compensation consulting). I worked 10 different jobs and tried to run every part of HR in both the US and UK.”

When did you join F5? What attracted you to the company?

“I joined F5 in January of 2018. I didn’t want to leave because I love Microsoft and thought I would be there for the rest of my career. When I said I wasn’t interested, he suggested I meet with the CEO of F5.I agreed and when I met the CEO of F5, François Locoh-Donou, I realized he was an extraordinary CEO. François is people-first, bold, smart, innovative, kind and curious.He wanted to transform F5 in terms of people, business and technology. The role I was hoping for was my dream job: owning the HR function and Corporate Social Responsibility (which we call Global Good).Also, the people at F5 are very kind. François wanted to innovate the culture to meet the needs of the future.After much thought, he decided to leave Microsoft to drive the transformation at F5 with an amazing CEO. .”

What does your job entail as F5’s Chief People Officer?

“Every day is very different. I have back-to-back meetings and a lot of interesting context switches, but overall I spend my time making F5 the best place to work for our employees. The scope of my role includes working with the CEO, his direct reports, and my team on a people-first, high-performance culture, compensation, and benefits: inclusion, diversity, equity, and allyship. (IDEA); recruitment/employment, learning and development; and thinking about how we can contribute to communities in need around the world.

“I have an amazing HR and Environmental Social Governance team and I love watching them grow, develop and have a positive impact on the environment and nonprofits around the world.

“My best days are when I can recognize the great work of my team and see them shine while influencing the performance of our employees and F5. Meet with and share cultural change and what you’ve learned.I love doing it.

What do you find most rewarding about this role?

“Making a difference in the lives of F5ers, especially during difficult times (COVID, war in Ukraine, racial injustice, etc.).” And making a difference in the community through Global Good. We received the 2022 Bestie Award from Benevity. It recognizes companies that have a best-in-class approach to corporate purpose, impacting nonprofits and communities. And by sharing our cultural innovations and lessons learned, we make a difference for our customers. ”

As someone who has been in the technology field for many years, what do you consider to be the most exciting or innovative happenings in the field, and what excites you about the future?

“I think technology companies are very privileged and have a responsibility to give back to the community. I love seeing technology being used for good. Technology is underserved. Communities and nonprofits can and should be helped dramatically, and one of the things my team will be rolling out in the next few months is what we call Volunteer Sprints, where 1-2 F5 employees You can take a week off and use your technical and professional skills to help nonprofits.I believe that F5 helps employees tap into their superpowers and where they care most. We hope to be a platform for you to make a big difference for the cause you have.

“It’s pretty amazing that so many apps have moved to no/low code. This removes the barriers to using technology and allows for further innovation and technological advances.” We’re excited to open up creation to more people, and appreciate F5’s dedication to making a better digital world possible.”

On a different note, you’ve been very active in your involvement with Seattle University, specifically with the School of Science and Engineering and the Cinegal Center. What made you want to stay connected to your alma mater?

“I have received so much from SU. I loved my time there and wanted to give back in some way. A few years ago I loved getting in touch with my math professor to promote Gallup Strength Finders.

From 2016 to 2021, I was a member of the Seattle University Center for Science & Innovation Task Force. Over the past few years, I have contributed to Seattle University through the establishment of the STEM Diversity Fund, the Tiny Home Project, and the James and Donna Knight Endowed Scholarship (my parents’ name) for students in need of tuition assistance. rice field. ”

What do you think of the Sinegal Center, and what does it mean for the future of STEM and STEM education at Seattle University?

“It has been inspiring to be a part of this from the beginning and I would like to salute Dean Quinn for his hard and impactful work in making this possible. It’s really nice, it’s innovative, it’s modern, I think it’s going to be cutting edge for other universities, and I really like Billodu Makerspace, partly because it’s not just science and engineering students, it’s all students at Seattle University. is available, which encourages creativity and innovation for all.Last but not least, the Stephen V. Sundborg Center for Community Engagement (CCE) connects campuses and communities to promote equitable and humanitarian education. We are empowering world leaders with a sense of purpose.”

Congratulations on winning Alumna of the Year. What does this honor mean to you?

“It means the world to me and I am grateful, humbled and honored. He was the first person I called.I am proud to be an SU graduate.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I love spending time with my family, going to my kids’ sporting events, actually playing sports, and exercising with them. I love hiking in nature with my family and I also love traveling to other countries because I love learning about other cultures.Head of Skype HR 2012-2013 My family and I lived in London when I was 19. I have visited many countries across Europe, both for work and pleasure.This year I went to my 50th country, Poland. , I went there to thank the HR team and the Polish F5 employees for their tremendous impact in helping Ukrainian refugees.It was very meaningful.The war in Ukraine is very It is devastating and I hope it ends as soon as possible.

“My favorite random pastime is decorating cookies, especially around Christmas time. My wider family and I have cookie decorating contests and I love to win! Most of my family will decorate a few cookies and then give up, but given the number of cookies I decorate, I would like to decorate a few cookies and win at least one category. Some of my learnings from my time at SU.)”

This is an expanded version of a story published in the Spring issue of Seattle University Magazine, now on sale.

