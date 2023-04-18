Dow Runs Over Banks, Shuts Down, Fends Off Google Wobble





© Reuters.

Yashin Ebrahim

Investing.com — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher on Monday, wiping out a Google-led tech market wobble and banks posting profits amid generally strong quarterly earnings.

rose by 0.3%, or 100 points, rose by 0.3% and rose by 0.3%.

Meanwhile, financial stocks rose more than 1% as banking stocks continued to report mostly strong quarterly earnings.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:) is up nearly 4% after mixed reports of better-than-expected earnings. Brokerages also reported a drop in deposits and said they were suspending share buyback programs.

M&T Bank (NYSE:) is down 9% after a weaker-than-expected first quarter.

But Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:) drop of 2% led to an upswing with reports that Samsung (KS:) was considering dropping Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Bing from Google’s search as the default search engine for devices. Momentum is muted, and annual sales are at risk of about $3 billion. , reported the New York Times.

Apple (NASDAQ:) closed just above the flat line as it announced it would open savings accounts for Apple Card users.

Netflix (NASDAQ:) fell more than 1% on Tuesday’s quarterly results after the market closed, and some on Wall Street were keen on the latest update on the streaming giant’s crackdown on password sharing.

We believe that an important debate about print is the impact of paid sharing on society [near-term] It’s growing, UBS said in a recent report. Due to password sharing restrictions, [mid-single digit percentage] Added that it rises to rev (ex churn) and increases rapidly.

Sentiment for the growth corner of the market, including technology, was also weighed down by the surge in US Treasuries amid growing fears of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hikes.

UBS said it still expects a 25 basis point rate hike at the FOMC meeting in May, adding that the Fed’s unexpected pause was likely caused by concerns about the banking system and credit.

A 25 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s May 3 meeting is all but priced, according to Investing.com

Meanwhile, Roblox (NYSE:) fell 12% after warning that its average number of bookings per user per day, a measure of its revenue, is expected to decline year-over-year in March.

In deal news, Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:) jumped 70% after Merck & Co. (NYSE:) announced it had agreed to buy the bioscience company in a $10.8 billion deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-dow-rides-banks-to-close-higher-shrugging-off-google-wobble-3057406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related