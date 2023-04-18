Google is said to be updating its search AI in response to Bing The Register





Google is rushing to add AI to its search platform after Microsoft introduced OpenAI technology with Bing. That’s because Samsung and Apple may be looking to switch lucrative mobile search deals.

Under a project codenamed Magi, The Chocolate Factory is working to build an entirely new search engine with integrated AI goodness, as well as inject technology into existing search engines.

The New York Times said the move was driven by Google learning that smartphone maker Samsung was considering ditching Google’s technology in favor of Bing as the default search engine on its devices. claim.

Samsung is still one of the world’s largest smartphone makers. The current search deal is said to be worth an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue for Google. To make matters worse, a similar deal with Apple is set to be renewed this year, worth an additional $20 billion.

So what’s driving all this chaos? announced that it was introduced in These features were provided by OpenAI and its ChatGPT chatbot.

Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI over the past few years and secured exclusive rights to its GPT-3 Large Language Model (LLM) technology in 2020. The version used by Bing is the ChatGPT chatbot built on top of its more powerful successor, GPT-4.

This has led to exponential interest in Bing, which had previously languished as Google’s search underdog. However, according to Statcounter figures, as of March 2023, Bing will make up less than 3% of global searches compared to Google’s 93%.

Powered by Microsoft’s OpenAI, Bing was given a less-than-enthusiastic verdict by The Register when reviewers tried it out last month. To realize Microsoft’s dream of reinvention, he concluded, “we need to do better.” search.

So, while search and advertising giant Google was evasive when it asked to confirm claims in The New York Times article, it doesn’t appear to be too afraid.

A Google spokesperson said: Brainstorming decks or product ideas lead to launches, but as I said before, we’re excited to bring new AI-powered features to search, and we’ll share more details soon. ”

