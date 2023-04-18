Google rushes to develop AI search engine after Samsung considers ditching it for Bing





Justin Sullivan/Staff/Getty Images

The AI ​​race is in full swing, with major tech companies vying for the top spot. Companies like Google are in a lot of danger in this race for million-dollar contracts, as seen in the recent Samsung move.

If you’ve ever owned a Samsung smartphone, you know that Google is the default search engine for Samsung devices. But that could be about to change. According to a New York Times report, Samsung is considering replacing Google with Microsoft Bing as the default search engine on mobile devices.

Also, how to use the new Bing (and how it differs from ChatGPT)

Microsoft Bing was usually a search engine underdog, but the new Bing implementation of AI has skyrocketed in popularity.

Bing’s threat to overtake Google with Samsung phones has caused a “panic” at Google, according to a message confirmed by The New York Times. The deal with Google and Samsung will bring annual sales to around $3 billion. The company still has a chance to maintain its presence in Samsung phones, but it needs to move quickly.

According to The New York Times, in order to catch up with AI rivals such as Bing, Google is now rushing to build a new AI-powered search engine and is incorporating AI capabilities into its current search engine.

Also: What is Auto-GPT? What you need to know about the next powerful AI tool

The new search feature is being developed under the project name Magi and aims to optimize and personalize the user experience. Google now has more than 160 of his people working full-time on these features, according to sources at The New York Times.

The feature is planned to be available only in the US, according to reports, and will initially roll out to 1 million users, eventually increasing to 30 million by the end of the year.

A new AI-powered search engine is a long-term project that uses an individual’s browsing habits to provide personalized recommendations, such as purchases and basic information, in a conversational format.

I also used ChatGPT to write the same routines in the top 12 programming languages.this is how

In catching up, Google risks making the same mistakes it made with its AI chatbot, Google Bard.

Google released Bard last month. But the chatbot got off to a sluggish start and was so disappointing that Google CEO Sundar Pichai even called it a “enhanced Civic” compared to ChatGPT and Bing Chat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-rushes-to-develop-ai-search-engine-after-samsung-considers-ditching-it-for-bing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related