BNB Smart Chain & BNB Greenfield — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





BNB Smart Chain recently announced the development of its own data storage Web3 and ownership infrastructure known as BNB Greenfield.

This modern infrastructure paradigm emphasizes user flexibility and ownership, placing it at the heart of user data storage.

BNB Chain is focused on inventing new blockchain technology that allows users and Dapps (decentralized applications) to access, store and manage data with private access and personal keys.

Greenfield works with existing BNB chain apps and also interacts with decentralized storage and new blockchain providers.

BNB chain

BMB Chain, formerly known as Binance Smart Chain or BSC, is a decentralized, community-driven, censored content resistance technology powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Smart Chain and BNB Beacon Chain and supports EVM.

It also facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the MetaFI concept, BNB Chain aims to build an infrastructure to power the virtual parallel ecosystem. According to a recent report by Arcane Research, Binance controls over 92% of all Bitcoin transactions.

The crypto market is famous under the name of Binance. This hybrid, non-canonical approach allows you to get the benefits of both approaches while offsetting the drawbacks. The concept of BNB and the use of cryptocurrencies is particularly popular on iGaming platforms such as betting.co.uk, offering high-limit and no-limit betting involving veteran players around the world.

BNB Greenfield’s potential utilities include personal cloud storage, new social media models, website deployment and hosting, and terabytes of storage from BNB Smart Chain.

data storage, ownership

Ownership and data storage were controversial topics during the transition from Web2 to Web3.

Web3 provides a centralized primary grip on ownership and data storage.

Ability of users to create, read, and execute accurate data using known UX interfaces

Ability to log in with an anonymous cryptographic key or identity

Users can own and manage data assets, including programming.

Leveraging data ownership is provided to users for financial gain

BNB Chain also confirmed that the BNB Greenfield testnet is in development on Nodereal, Amazon Cloud, and Block Daemon.

BNB Greenfield

BNB Greenfield uses Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs, smart contracts to manage data ownership. It also gives access and permission to view data available on the system. We also added the ability to store metadata in BNB Greenfield while a third-party provider stores the original data.

According to the press statement released, this storage system is designed to cater to Web2 developers with a large user base. Victor Glenn, senior solution architect at BNB Chain, said that BNB Chain is focused on creating new themes around data utility and ownership with BNB Greenfield.

This also creates opportunities for the monetization and utility of data in storage. It also allows data ownership through programmability. Technically, BNB Greenfield consists of a trinity working together to provide a decentralized data storage system.

The trinity includes new BNB greenfield applications, existing BNB chain applications, and BNB greenfield blockchain including storage providers.

in conclusion

Binaces blockchain network BNB Chain recently released BNB Greenfield in 2023. This is a new decentralized data storage system that bypasses existing networks. This decentralized storage method is enabled by Web3 apps integrated with smart contracts and powered by BNB tokens.

The system aims to give ownership of personal data to Dapps and users, allowing the system to support public, website hosting, and personal cloud-based applications.

The new project comes at a time when Binance is already focused on its influence in the decentralized finance space, before the collapse of multiple high-end centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

Previously, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) faced significant criticism for being highly susceptible and centralized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/4/17/why-are-bnb-smart-chain-and-bnb-greenfield-setting-new-market-trends The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related