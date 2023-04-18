Meditech Highlights Google Health Integration and Cloud EHR at HIMSS23





Meditech is the Best in KLAS Vendor used in care delivery environments by thousands of provider organizations worldwide. Meditech Expanse EHR uses cloud-based systems to drive better outcomes and deliver mobile, personalized technology to improve efficiency in an overloaded workforce.

Meditech is of course at the HIMSS23 Conference & Exhibition this week and has a lot to highlight and share with attendees.

Google Health integration

Michelle O’Connor, President and CEO of Meditech, said: “We face the burden of data fragmentation that many clinicians face today by making the information they need available quickly and in a meaningful way.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, visitors can join a scheduled in-booth demo to see how we’ve incorporated Google Health’s search and summarization capabilities into Expanse,” she continued. “The demonstration will show how the search tool fits seamlessly into the physician’s workflow, retrieves data from outside the EHR, and presents a longitudinal view of current and past patient history.”

Expanse offers a modern, cloud-based and scalable EHR platform that enables digital transformation, she added.

“This is not your father’s Meditech,” she quipped. “Expansion is the foundation for improving care delivery in a complex and rapidly evolving ecosystem.”

Meditech EHR Differences

O’Connor checked out the various ways she said the Expanse stood out and claimed it.

Make your data accessible and actionable. Deliver the targeted insights you need to make faster, more informed decisions at the point of care. Clinicians can navigate patient records the same way they navigate other apps on smartphones and tablets. Empower busy executives with the advanced analytics they need to maximize revenue, improve results and control costs. Empower patients, providers, and other staff to get the information they need from their EHR using their preferred technology. Maximize patient convenience with technologies such as self-booking, virtual care, remote monitoring and secure text messaging.

“Just because budgets are tight doesn’t mean innovation has to stall,” said O’Connor. “It is critical that an IT leader optimizes his EHR investment to automate processes and reduce the burden on clinicians and administrators.

“It is also important to resume quality improvement innovations that were put off during the pandemic,” she continued. She said, “The use of technology such as analytics, patient registration, advanced clinical decision support and predictive monitoring should all be scaled up.”

data is basic

Organizations need to define a strategy around data and interoperability, she argued. Data is the foundation for enabling technologies such as AI to alleviate severe staff shortages and burnout, she added.

“With the right technology in place, clinicians can spend more time on high-value tasks and direct patient care, rather than administrative burdens,” said O’Connor. increase. “Automation can also impact front-end and back-end areas such as the revenue cycle and supply chains facing staff shortages.

“Migrating EHR to the cloud will be a key focus for many healthcare organizations looking to address IT staff shortages, prevent cyberattacks, and maintain a sustainable and scalable operating cost model.” she continued.

Healthcare organizations must continue to adopt technologies that have helped them weather the pandemic, such as telehealth and virtual care delivery, she added.

Population health is key

“Population health solutions are also important in identifying patients who have delayed preventive care or who have had inequitable access to care due to many economic or social factors.” Focus on health.

“Today, 22.8% of adults 18 and older in the United States are aware that they have some form of mental illness,” she points out. “It is important that health care leaders consider incorporating strategies to address mental health, promote health equity and manage the social determinants of health.”

Meditech is at Booth 2848 at HIMSS23.

