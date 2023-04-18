Sapphiros Receives $11M from NIH RADx Tech to Develop Next Generation Molecular OTC Tests





BOSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sapphiros, a platform company dedicated to building the next generation of consumer diagnostic technology, has been selected for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) I am proud to have been ) technology program to develop a high-performance over-the-counter (OTC) molecular multiplex respiratory diagnostic test that can rapidly detect RSV, influenza A, influenza B, and COVID-19 in a single test.

Knowing moves us (PRNewsfoto/Sapphiros)

Sapphiros was awarded $11.1 million to deliver an initial program of work that combines proprietary isothermal molecular chemistry with proprietary high-volume, reel-to-reel conductive ink, printed electronics, and sensing technologies. These features are designed to provide low-cost, easy-to-use, and rapidly deployable diagnostic tests. Upon successful completion of this first program of work, Sapphiros will consider additional support and funding.

“This is an important milestone for our company and further validates Sapphiros’ unique and innovative technology that, when combined, creates one of the most innovative diagnostic products. Sapphiros CEO Mark Gladwell said:

This project is funded in part with federal funding from the National Institutes of Health, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services under contract number 75N92023D00001.

About Saphyros

Sapphiros, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a privately held consumer diagnostics company. Sapphiros’ portfolio of capabilities and technologies includes novel sample collection, next-generation diagnostics, computational biology and printed electronics that help consumers access critical diagnostic results around the world.What we know now moves us

story continues

For more information, please contact Sapphiros at press@sapphiros.com.

About RADx

The RADx Tech/ATP Program is a component of NIH’s comprehensive RADx initiative to foster innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing. The RADx Tech/ATP Innovation Funnel was designed to reduce traditional technology development timelines from years to months. This was achieved by employing teams of experts in parallel to address technical, regulatory, clinical and commercial requirements. Launched on April 29, 2020, his RADx program was able to validate, de-risk, scale-up, manufacture and deploy new tests through a seamless pipeline by Fall 2020.

Sision

To download multimedia, please view original content: -301799103.html

SOURCE Saphyros

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sapphiros-awarded-11m-nih-radx-162300126.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related