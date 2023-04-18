Chile, Latin America’s leading innovation hub, will be part of eMerge Americas 2023





ProChile and nine companies will represent the country in a unique panel called ‘Tech Talent: A global perspective from Chile’.

MIAMI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For the third year in a row, the Chilean delegation will travel to Miami to participate in eMerge Americas 2023. This is the premier tech conference that will transform the city into a global tech hub, scheduled for April 20-21.

This time, nine companies from South American countries have been selected to participate in the Startup Showcase 2023. This is a program that provides access to the world’s leading technology investors and corporate partners. Admetricks, By Bug, Hacknoid, Infraseg, Mi Tribu, Nala, Option, Marketing Sales, Youtouch.

Chilean delegation at eMerge Americas 2022.

Participated in 6 virtual bootcamps as part of the initiative. Upon arrival in Miami, you will be given the opportunity to pitch in front of a hand-picked group of experienced judges, who will have exhibition space available during the event.

“About 100 companies were selected for the competition, nine of them from Chile. This shows that the country is at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship in Latin America,” said Pro Chile’s Miami Trade. Commissioner Claudia Sellar said. foreign goods and services.

In addition to the program, there will be a country-focused panel called “Tech Talent: A Global Perspective from Chile,” where Claudia will discuss the Chilean tech ecosystem and the opportunities and challenges in the Florida market. of Chilean entrepreneurs: Espinoza, co-founder and CEO of Len Lazarillo, and Eyal Shats, co-founder and chief strategy officer of SimpliRoute, said: Their company has been in Sunshine State since last year.

In addition, ProChile representatives will serve as judges for the Hemispheric University Consortium Social Ideas Challenge, a unique international competition seeking entrepreneurial ideas to make social impact through the university community. Her two groups from Chile will compete with students from Ecuador, Peru, and the United States.

latin america leader

Since 2007, Chile has been a regional leader in the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index. Last year he was named one of the 50 most innovative countries in the world.

Chile is the most innovative country for early-stage entrepreneurs, according to the 2021/2022 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report.

The country exported $359 million in technical services last year. This is his 0.2% increase over 2021. Of this, her $88 million, or 24.5% of the total, went to the United States.

According to ProChile, 136 technology companies have set up operations in the US over the past five years, with 34 choosing Florida as their starting point for the US market. Their offices are located in various cities including Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa.

Their expansion has been made possible thanks to various initiatives sponsored by ProChile. GoGlobal is an annual soft landing and mentoring program in Miami since 2019. Over 130 startups participate in his four editions.

Part of this success is due to the government’s efforts to develop the region’s innovation ecosystem and support the creation of innovative, scalable and impactful technology-based companies. In 2010, the government launched Start-Up Chile. It is a public accelerator that seeks to attract global talent to Chile and counts Microsoft, AWS, Walmart and Johnson & Johnson MedTech as partners.

The results speak for themselves. More than 2,000 companies are part of his portfolio, with valuations exceeding his $5 billion. Combined sales exceed his $2 billion.

“These companies are doing great in our country and our job now is to help them expand into new markets, including the United States,” said Serrer.

Miami NFT Week

Earlier in April, four Chilean entrepreneurs participated in Miami NFT Week 2023’s “Web3 Perspectives and Opportunities for Startups from Latin America” ​​panel.

Panelist was Daniel Pardo, co-founder and CEO of Wbuild. Ignacio Detmer, co-founder and CEO of Koywe. He is Nicols Jaramillo, co-founder and COO of Arch. Ignacio Ibaibaliaga, founder of Trips3.

“By participating in these events, we hope to visualize Chile’s innovation ecosystem, success stories and talented human capital,” said Serrer.

SOURCE Prochile

