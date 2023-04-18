In the Microsoft vs. Alphabet battle over AI search, we own both stocks





After decades of near-freedom, Google Search faces increasing competition from Microsoft’s (MSFT) new artificial intelligence-powered Bing, reclaiming its position at parent company Alphabet (GOOGL). It is an increasingly real threat that has caused us to appreciate it. Alphabet shares fell nearly 2.7% on Monday after the New York Times reported that Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) was considering replacing Google as the default search engine for devices with Bing It closed at just under $106. This latest news, which could be bad for Alphabet, has downgraded the stock from 1 buy here to 2. Given Alphabet’s outperformance this year, it would have sold some of its stock as well if it hadn’t been for the restrictions. Microsoft, another club stock, rose nearly 1% to close at nearly $289 a share. Microsoft also has a 2 rating. Both stocks are up more than 20% year-to-date. Over the past five years, Microsoft’s stock price has tripled and Alphabet’s has doubled. GOOGL MSFT 5Y Mountain Alphabet vs. Microsoft Over 5 Years The idea that Bing could replace Google in Samsung devices has taken Google executives by surprise, according to The Times. In response, the report noted that Google is working on an all-new search platform powered by AI, while also updating its current offering with AI features due to be released next month. Alphabet pays millions of dollars each year to become the default search engine for mobile phone manufacturers. This includes an estimated $20 billion annually to iPhone maker Apple (AAPL) and about $3 billion to Samsung. However, this access gives Google an edge over competitors like Microsoft, and Alphabet generates a large amount of search traffic that it monetizes with advertising. That’s where most of the revenue comes from. According to StatCounter, Google currently has more than 90% market share in search, while Bing has about 3%. Google remains the clear winner, but there is ample opportunity for Bing to gradually gain market share over time. Even a small increase could be worth billions of dollars to Microsoft. Ever since Alphabet vs. Microsoft Bing was first introduced in his 2009, Microsoft has been trying to overtake Google in search. The new Bing, which includes a chatbot powered by Chat GPT-4, Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s latest large-scale language model, seems to be on its best foot in the last few years to make inroads. About a month after announcing the new Bing, Microsoft said in a blog post that the search engine’s daily active users (DAUs) have surpassed his 100 million. By comparison, Google Search has earned him over 1 billion DAU. “That said, it feels good to be in the dance,” Microsoft said. ChatGPT has become his fastest growing application, reaching 100 million users just two months after its release in November. Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI allows Microsoft to explore new AI capabilities to further evolve its products. Alphabet has spent years developing AI. But after Microsoft was thrashed with the new Bing, the market grew to believe that Google was lagging behind in the AI ​​race. That’s why Alphabet rushed to release a new conversational AI service called Bard earlier this year. A Morgan Stanley analyst said in a research note that since late March, his Google web traffic through Bard “has not changed significantly, compared to a steady increase in ChatGPT traffic.” Contrasting,” he said. As a result, he lowered Alphabet’s earnings forecast by 2%, citing an uncertain macroeconomic environment and weak performance in its search business. Morgan Stanley said Alphabet’s full integration of Bard into search is an important next step in showcasing the company’s “state-of-the-art, multi-year AI search and development.” He says the company’s AI and machine learning products are tools that can strengthen its leading position in the online ecosystem. The Club’s Perspective Google has been and continues to be a long-standing leader in search among consumers and business partners. But The Times’ report on Samsung is another example of Microsoft threatening Alphabet, which is accelerating its artificial intelligence plans. We own both Megacap tech names for obvious reasons. Microsoft is making progress in AI and has a solid cloud business with Azure. Alphabet has long held a central position in its portfolio with its industry-leading advertising platform. In recent years, Alphabet has also made great strides in building a cloud computing business. However, the main problem raised by the Times article is that Google is not the only search option. Even if Samsung isn’t serious about making the switch, the mere fact that it’s been considered shows Alphabet’s AI leadership and which ones to further develop AI to make the search engine more competitive. There is some uncertainty as to how much investment is required. Additionally, Microsoft may have accelerated his AI capabilities through his partnership with OpenAI, but has yet to prove its ability to drive ad dollars the way Alphabet has. We do not consider this an either/or decision. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is his GOOGL, MSFT. For a full list of stocks, see here.) Jim Cramer’s subscribers to his CNBC Investing Club have made trades before Jim makes them. Receive an alert. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling shares in his charitable trust portfolio. If Jim talks about his stock on his CNBC TV, he will wait 72 hours after issuing a trade alert before executing the trade. The investment club information above is subject to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, along with our disclaimer. No fiduciary duty or obligation exists or is created by your receipt of information provided in connection with The Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA, Monday, January 30, 2023. Alphabet Inc. is due to announce its earnings on his February 2nd.

Malena Sloss | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

After decades of near-freedom, Google Search faces increasing competition from Microsoft's (MSFT) new artificial intelligence-powered Bing, making it an increasingly real threat.

