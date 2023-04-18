Google wants your ears to help save coral reefs





Google is recruiting recruits to help restore coral reefs. A joint project with marine biologist Steve Simpson and marine ecologist Mary Shodipo, the company’s new project trains AI to recognize the sounds of aquatic life, complementing them and helping to solve ocean problems. We want to raise awareness of habitats that harbor

Earth’s coral reefs are declining at a worrying pace thanks to climate change, overfishing and pollution. Higher water temperatures from a rapidly changing atmosphere cause corals to release symbiotic algae, making them more susceptible to disease and death. Coral reefs may be further damaged.

A new experiment from Google Arts & Culture asks a simple question. Take a few minutes to distinguish between the high-pitched snaps and crackles of feeding shrimp and the low gurgling, moaning and squealing of fish, and then put your newfound knowledge to work. Contribute to AI models that help conservation efforts. Open a browser window, listen to the underwater recording made by the underwater microphone (preferably with headphones), and tap the button on the screen when you think you can hear the fish. If enough people contribute, the data should help automate the process.

Coral reefs are surprisingly noisy places, but when reefs are damaged or overfished, they become quieter as there is less marine life, Simpson says. In some locations, our survey requires sound he recorders to be placed within marine reserves (where there is no fishing) and nearby fishing areas for comparison in order to hear conservation benefits. . Elsewhere, we compare sites that have declined due to overfishing or poor water quality to sites that are actively restoring reefs through replanting or rebuilding habitats.

There are too many recordings for one person to sit down and listen to, Simpson explained, and that’s where you come in. We need your help and the help of others like you to build a listening collective. Your data is used to train a computer to automatically listen to fish sounds. The team’s records were made on 10 reefs in countries including Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, United States, Panama and Sweden.

In addition to improving our ability to monitor marine wildlife activity, the researchers believe the project will also help restore wildlife. Simpson said he found that these sounds could summon recruits when played through underwater speakers in damaged habitats. That is why our project and his accompanying online platform is called Coral Recall. In other words, playing the sounds of healthy reefs can bring new fish and other aquatic species to conserved reefs and reefs that have fallen in difficult times thanks to the destructive ecological impacts of human industry. You can pull.

Posting takes only a few minutes. I wouldn’t call it supreme entertainment, but it’s at least as fun as a time-wasting browser game that doesn’t contribute to any real-world endeavor. emphasizes that doing it just once will help your efforts. And the more time you spend (or talk to others about the project), the more good reasons you can sell.

While it’s surprising that sound waves alone can’t train an AI model without the crowdsourcing part, calling out the general public to contribute can help raise awareness of important and often neglected aspects of our changing planet. Hope it helps. As much as Google has transformed since its leaner days, projects like this still harken back to the company’s more idealistic roots in the Don’t Be Evil era.

You can get started by watching the video below and visiting the project website.

