Elon Musk says he wants to launch TruthGPT to take on OpenAI and Google





Elon Musks’ own plans for an AI company are starting to come into focus. His CEO of Twitter said he wants to create a third option for companies that can challenge OpenAI and Google.

In an interview with Fox News, Musk plans to call the venture TruthGPT, whose goal is to develop a truth-seeking AI that seeks to understand the nature of the universe and hopefully does more good than harm. said to create.

Musk conceded that his slow start put him at a significant disadvantage to his rivals. And, as is often the case, it’s unclear how serious his plans really are or how far they’ve gone, but his recent paperwork to a company called X.AI Corp suggests that Musk Speculation is growing about his AI ambitions. He also bought thousands of GPUs and reportedly hired researchers from DeepMind for his unknown Twitter AI project. It’s unclear if the two initiatives are related. Musk has been known to move employees between companies.

Musk said his motivation stemmed from concerns about the direction of AI and the threat it might pose to humanity. In particular, he was an early proponent of OpenAI, where he helped launch OpenAI in 2015. However, Musk distanced himself from the organization after he reportedly had a disagreement with Sam Altman over who would run the organization. Most recently, he criticized OpenAI for spinning off a commercial enterprise and working with Microsoft.

It’s unclear how Musks’ AI plans will affect Twitter, but he hinted at one of the service’s upcoming features. He said Twitter is working on a feature that would allow users to optionally encrypt his direct messages, which will hopefully roll out later this month, or next month at the latest.

Encrypted direct messages have been rumored for years, but Musk, a fan of the encrypted messaging app, has previously said Twitter should offer Signal-style encryption. I was. If you’re having a sensitive conversation, turn on encryption so no one on Twitter can see what you’re talking about, Musk explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/elon-musk-says-he-wants-to-start-truthgpt-to-rival-openai-and-google-014938539.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related