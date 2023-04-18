To understand why America’s lead in technology and innovation is eroding, look at China’s investment in female inventors.





In the race for global technology leadership, China understands that it needs more inventors to compete with the United States, and has worked systematically to expand its ability to innovate. That’s why China eats America’s lunch at an important measure of technological prowess: female inventors.

A new World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) survey of international patent applications shows that from 2001 to 2005 and from 2016 to 2020, China’s female inventor capacity was 22% higher than that of the United States. We found that China expanded at almost double the rate of the United States at 42%. As President Biden vowed in his State of the Union address, in order to continue to overtake China on the cutting edge of technology, the United States must change the culture around invention and expand the pipeline of inventors to make all available innovations possible. You have to access talent.

Our elected officials already know the risks of letting other countries innovate on us. In a rare and powerful show of bipartisanship, Congress last summer stepped up U.S. innovation in next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, 5G and other advanced technologies to ensure U.S. innovators can catch up. Passed CHIPS and Science Act to enable China will not only maintain America’s leadership in these areas, but by inventing the next breakthrough technology.

A WIPO study found that the United States lags behind China and much of the world in its efforts to fully mobilize its inventive talent. From 2016 to her 2020, the United States fell just 13 places below the global average based on the percentage of patents that included women. China came in fourth, behind Colombia, Spain and Egypt.

Globally, only one in eight inventors listed in a patent is a woman, according to a WIPO report, and only a few international patents cover inventions by all-female inventors or teams. was 4%. These figures show not only the global underutilization of talent, but also the persistence of gender bias in innovative fields around the world.

According to a WIPO study, gender parity in global patent filings could be reached within about 40 years. A crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic could further slow the already disappointing pace. As a result, more female scientists than males were forced out of the lab to care for their families.

Inventions play a central role in economic growth and job creation. The strength of a country’s patent protection is a strong predictor of its commitment to the rule of law and ability to provide incentives for innovation. In the United States, where patent rights are enshrined in the Constitution, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has determined that intellectual property-intensive industries account for more than 40% of U.S. economic activity and support 63 million jobs in the U.S. workforce. We assume that .

The shortage of women in the United States among named patent inventors can be remedied. In his first two years in office, President Biden has pushed for a Made in America revival. Now we must make sure everyone has the opportunity to invent in America. New laws, policies, and private sector practices can expand access to science and technology education, instruction, and careers. For example, increasing access and funding for research and legal assistance for patenting inventions, improving childcare and family availability, medical leave, and ensuring that universities and private sector workplaces are welcoming to all. Please make sure that

The need for change is not only about equality and the right of historical wrongs, but also about economic and technological competitiveness. A body of research shows that the more diverse the inventor team, the more creative and innovative the results.

The USPTO’s Chief Economist’s Office issued a report last October that stunting America’s innovation and prosperity is a persistent underrepresentation of women in patenting, with women patenting at the same rate as men. , citing projections that economic output would increase significantly if Gender diversity boosts the invention process in essential ways. Women’s experiences and perspectives help inform and improve the quantity and quality of innovation.

Governments, educational institutions, and the private sector should seek access to inventions and patents to ensure that women, people of color, and other historically underrepresented groups have the opportunity to fully contribute to the innovation economy. Broad participation should be encouraged.

The global innovation race is on and the stakes are higher than ever. America can continue to lead, but only if it harnesses the power of all its talent to maximize its inventive potential.

Holly Fechner is Executive Director of Invent Together. Invent Together is an alliance of universities, nonprofits, corporations, and other stakeholders committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to invent.

