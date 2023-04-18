ESA developing plans for space-based solar power plant





ESA has signed two parallel conceptual research contracts for commercial-scale space-based solar power plants. This represents an important step in ESA’s new SOLARIS initiative to mature the feasibility of harvesting solar energy from space for terrestrial clean energy needs.

Space-based solar power to meet Earth’s energy needs

The parallel contracts, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2023, are led by Arthur D Little and Thales Alenia Space Italy respectively. These concepts will serve as an up-to-date reference for the entire SOLARIS effort and will guide the scope of specific research and development activities going forward.

The idea behind space-based solar power is to generate solar power where it is continuously available and abundantly supplied, in Earth orbit, and unaffected by local weather or darkness. Collect it and send it wirelessly wherever you need it. This concept complements rather than competes with terrestrial renewable energy. Because space-based solar power can ensure continuous power availability 24/7, it is a much-needed addition to the power grid as the share of intermittent renewable energy continues to grow. It provides unreliable stability and reduces dependencies. Large storage solution.

solar power, decline

SOLARIS was approved by the ministerial-level ESA Council in November 2022 as part of Element 1 of the existing General Assistive Technology Programme. In collaboration with European industry, we will conduct research and technology development over the next two-and-a-half years to explore the benefits, implementation options, and commercial potential of space-based solar power as a contributor to Europe’s NetZero decarbonization of ground energy. The goal is to assess opportunities and risks. .

The results from SOLARIS should enable Europe to make informed decisions about moving forward with a full development program for commercial-scale space-based solar power by the end of 2025. This starts with a sub-scale orbital demonstrator that beams power from space to Earth.

SOLARIS: Preparing for space-based solar power

These contracts are an important step today as they are for Europe’s first concept study of space-based solar power for more than 20 years, said Sanjay Vijendran, ESA leader at SOLARIS. increase. We are starting from a clean slate to get the latest designs on how solar power satellites actually work, sourcing promising ideas from everywhere possible and bringing the latest in space and ground technology to the table. We are taking advantage of progress.

The blank-sheet approach to systems research extends to the methodology of unloading solar power from orbit, Sanjay explains. On Earth: Radio frequency transmissions, lasers, and simply reflecting sunlight back onto the ground in solar farms.

Previous Solar Power Satellite Design

We are also pleased to include major energy companies such as French utility ENGIE and Italian utility ENEL as members of the research consortium. This reflects the potential value the energy sector already sees in this capacity in the future. It is important to engage the energy sector from the beginning of this development and listen to their needs. So we know from the beginning that we are building something that end users want and use.

Unusually for early-stage system concept studies, these are being conducted by ESA as if they were flight projects, with a rapid pace and rigorous milestones. It also includes research projects on certain key technologies supported by SOLARIS.

Receiving rectenna on the ground

These two studies are funded by the ESA readiness component, part of ESA’s basic activities, to support new ideas in space missions and technology. In addition, SOLARIS funding for technology research and development projects will be made available through ESA’s long-term General Support Technology Program.

These activities demonstrate the importance of ESA’s readiness element in supporting ambitious ideas to come to life, said Leopold Summerer, who heads ESA’s Advanced Concepts and Studies Office. Reserve-funded activities will help ESA assess European industry interest in new topics and lay the groundwork for future research and technology development to bring them to fruition.

SOLARIS takes place at a time of heightened global interest in energy from space. In the United States, the California Institute of Technology’s space solar power demonstrator satellite was launched into orbit in his January to test key technologies such as space microwave transmission of solar energy. Japan plans his 2025 demonstration flight, and China plans his 2028 own demonstrator, with ground-based wireless power transfer test facilities already in place. Meanwhile, the UK government is in talks with Saudi Arabia to power the Neom smart city region carbon-free from space.

Preparing Caltech’s Space Solar Power Demonstrator Satellite

There are many underlying reasons why space-based solar power seems more feasible and desirable than ever before, adds Sanjay. These include reducing the cost of launching into orbit with the advent of reusable launchers, reducing the cost of satellite hardware through mass production seen in new constellations such as Starlink and OneWeb, and the highly modular solar A trend toward photovoltaic satellite designs is included.

“Furthermore, space robotics and space assembly and service technology have really come a long way in the last 20 years. And the real challenge of moving to net zero is the need to use existing technology within the next 25 years, and the consequences of not doing so are the search for alternative solutions that can help ensure we reach our goals. will be needed.

Click here for more information on SOLARIS. Follow ESA SOLARIS on LinkedIn for the latest news.

