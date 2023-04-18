Juha Saarinen: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth the price tag?





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phone.

opinion:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phone returns to the Big S this week, but after a month and a half of use, it’s a great device to miss. This is a large, functional, and of course expensive ultra-luxury smartphone that users can use for quite a few years.

It’s also fast thanks to a customized Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset made with ultra-fine 4-nanometer technology. Following the past pattern of Qualcomm chips, the S23 Ultra can’t compete with Apple in terms of performance, despite two more processor cores and more memory.

Then there’s the S Pen. It’s a stubby little stylus pen that lets you write and draw on the screen, easily crop areas of screenshots, and control your device with gestures. You can also therapeutically click his S Pen while staring into the abyss of a video call.

Samsung putting the S Pen holder on the left side of the S23 Ultra isn’t great for right-handers.

Technically, the sacred thing built into the S23 Ultra is the main camera’s 200-megapixel sensor. Yes you read that right. This is up from his previous 108 million pixels and uses a relatively small Samsung-made 1.1.3-inch sensor.

A lot of the pixels are impressive, but when the technology appeared in big interchangeable-lens digital cameras, it was difficult to take pictures without a tripod. The image is blurry.

If you’re into digital photography, you probably know that the photodiodes that capture light are also very small, because there are millions of pixels in a small sensor. The S23 Ultra sensor measures just 0.6 micrometers in size.

A small pile of photodiodes yields high resolution, but image noise increases in low light, an unavoidable law of physics.

Samsung gets around this by taking 16 tiny pixels and combining them into superpixels, then handling image capture with a fast dedicated processor. This is a bit oversimplified, but the result is that everything looks very good with 12-megapixel images and his 4K videos, and even his 8K movies at 30 frames per second.

Yes, the 200-megapixel resolution can take big 10.5-11 megabyte photos, but what I got wasn’t as sharp or detailed as the pixel-binned ones. There’s also a 50-megapixel resolution mode, which is better than 200 million pixels, but sticking to the default camera settings for HEIC and HEIV files works well for everyday shots.

If you’re really into smartphone photography, another Expert RAW photography app allows you to adjust shooting parameters up to n degrees, giving you an output that you can post-produce to your liking.

Our meticulous DXOmark camera enthusiasts didn’t give the S23 Ultra the highest possible score, but compared to other smartphones, the Sammy’s image and video quality issues are truly surprising.

Curiously, some of the test software I used found that the S23 Ultra’s screen was only at 8-bit (16.7 million colors) instead of the 10-bit (over 1 billion colors) you’d expect from a high-end phone. I was suggesting no. Samsung was contacted to confirm if that was the case, and if it was on a photo-oriented smartphone it would be missed.

One feature that makes a big difference is the S23 Ultra’s 10x optical zoom.

Admittedly, the image quality after dark isn’t amazing, but in well-lit areas it’s very usable. 30x hybrid zoom is fine, but 100x zoom is pretty bad. Getting up close (so to speak) from a distance with a smartphone camera is a very technical challenge that Samsung has mastered very well with his S23 Ultra.

All photography and videography are computer-assisted with a touch of artificial intelligence. Samsung’s Scene Optimizer makes a good guess at what your camera system is facing and adjusts settings accordingly for the best results.

It’s clever and complicated, but it can take a bit of work, as some users taking pictures of the moon have discovered.

The Scene Optimizer seems to have gone crazy for enhancements, adding detail that wasn’t originally present in some users’ moon shots.

Without computer-assisted photography aids like Scene Optimizer, smartphone images were often haphazard. If the idea of ​​getting better feels wrong, turn off Scene Optimizer in your phone’s settings.

Pricing wise, the S23 Ultra starts at $2299 with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and goes up to $3099 for the top 1TB/12GB model. This is in contrast to the $2399 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with the same storage and 6GB of memory and $3199 for the 1TB model.

If that’s the case, it’s a little cheaper, and the S23 Ultra offers features the iPhone 14 Pro Max lacks. For example, long zoom or S Pen. In fact, neither phone is cheap by any means, but if you want an Android or iOS range topper this year, it’s the price.

By the way, Samsung and Apple taking a different approach is top notch. Buy the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and save $200. That means sacrificing up to a quarter of battery life compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and screen size, but otherwise you get all the features of a larger phone.

Stepping down from the Ultra to the S23+ gives it a slightly smaller screen of 6.6 inches versus 6.8 inches, but it loses the excellent camera system, S-Pen and chunky battery of its larger cousin.

S23+ means you can save $350. However, if you’re throwing thousands of dollars into a smartphone, the Ultra is worth the extra money for the features it brings.

I’m not going to give Adrian Orr a nosebleed and suggest spending that kind of money on a smartphone while trying to get rid of the inflationary economy, but that’s the end of it.

Premium smartphones these days go from amazingly good to even better, but let’s be honest, the improvements are gradual. Unless you have a very specific need for, say, upgrading from a device that is 2-3 years old, the case is pretty weak.

Are we at the height of smartphone innovation? Maybe not, but it feels like we need something new beyond folding screens.

No, it’s not a 5G neural implant, but it’s a form factor easier to hold than a chocolate bar and a week of battery life to start with.

