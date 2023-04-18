Google Urges Marketers to Upgrade to New Version of Search Ads 360





Google is urging search marketers to update their management platform and plans to retire older versions of Search Ads 360 early next year.

Google released an updated version of Search Ads 360 last February. It includes a variety of additional measurement and management tools to improve your search advertising process. And now Google has announced that the legacy version of the app will be deprecated. This requires users to take steps to continue managing their search campaigns.

According to Google:

Most advertisers can now schedule upgrades to the new Search Ads 360. Legacy Search Ads 360 access is expected to remain available until early next year. Please note that the legacy Search Ads 360 is preparing to retire next year, so support for some features may be phased out throughout 2023.

As you can see in this example, Google is now prompting advertisers with a recommended date to switch to the updated search ads experience. According to Google, users can choose a different switch date for him until January 2024, and his old version of Search Ads 360 will shut down completely between February 2024 and his April. is set to

To clarify, you don’t have to use Search Ads 360 to run your Search Ads campaigns. This app is designed to help users running various search campaigns across multiple platforms. You can run basic Google Search Ads campaigns through relevant search engines, but if you’re managing an agency or multiple campaigns, Search Ads 360 provides a viable management platform.

The new Search Ads 360 also supports the following additional features:

For example, the new Search Ads 360 gives you access to Google Ads features like auction insights and discovery ads. In response to customer requests, we’ve also added Floodlight measurement support for more Google campaign types, including P-MAX, a single campaign type that allows you to reach your ideal customers at scale. We’ve also added Microsoft Ads features such as age and gender bid adjustments and mobile final URLs.

There’s also Templates, an automated campaign builder option, where Google has incorporated a range of new insight tools, improved billing processes, and provided more administrative controls.

If you’re running a lot of search campaigns, it’s worth considering your options and whether you should upgrade to a newer version of your app.Of course, the rise of generative AI could disrupt search advertising in general. But even then, the change may be far from significant enough to deprioritize search ads.

According to Google, in the coming months, all Search Ads 360 users will be notified when they are eligible for the upgrade. Current 360 users can check if they are already eligible via the Experience Hub.

