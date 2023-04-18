Can a technological revolution save the NHS?





Consultant Connect CEO Jonathan Patrick discusses what it takes to save the NHS and the reality behind the technological revolution.

Consultant Connects technology has sparked a technological revolution for the NHS, but will it be enough to save the NHS?

Jonathan Patrick explains that Consultant Connect is creating software that allows NHS consultants to reduce waiting lists in hospitals hundreds of miles away. For example, her NHS consultant in Blackpool can triage waitlists in Coventry, 135 miles away. This will support the NHS by providing critical additional resources everywhere to deal with the COVID-19 backlog.

Essentially, triage services quickly track the most urgent cases to hospital appointments. Less urgent cases are referred back to primary care for advice on coping. This reduces the burden on hospitals.

A technological revolution sounds great, but is the government helping this revolution to save the NHS?

The NHS is a unique health system. Its basic principle is to be free at the point of access. This means it is one of the most economically and humanly stressful healthcare environments in the world. The NHS’ only long-term hope is to try new things and invest in technology. Governments must support innovation to save the NHS. Yes, the government supports the revolution.

However, not all innovations can be supported. The technology must be reliable and help the NHS reach its goals. Patients need better care, limited staff can make better use of their time, and money must be saved. If you can prove your technology does those things, the NHS will invest.

“Technology tends to ignite on a small scale first.”

Technology tends to ignite on a small scale at first. Although many of the cares are similar, there are significant differences between all NHS areas and all NHS trusts. The government has historically tried unsuccessfully to change things centrally using a one-size-fits-all model, often giving his NHS areas the freedom to invest in local innovation.

Of course, innovation requires a lot of effort. So we see areas where we are encouraged to combine efforts and risks with a carrot and a stick. Carrots are financial incentives such as innovation grants, awards and pots that the Trust has access to. The stick is to threaten special measures in areas that believe government intervention will help solve outstanding problems.

A successful local project can have a large impact leading to regional expansion, and from there to other regions. That’s how Consultant Connect grew. In 2015, we started our first project with North-East Essex, covering about 300,000 patients. Now across the UK he was knocking on the doors of 40 million patients.

Image Tipperpat | iStock How is the NHS responding to healthcare providers in other countries when it comes to innovation?

In short, the NHS is often compared to health systems in other countries. This is clearly a necessity. Our system is arguably the most difficult system in the world and the one that has the most to gain from innovation. But it has been put into action and we should be very proud of the level and speed of technology adoption in the NHS over the past decade or so. In some areas, we are far ahead of our peers.

We don’t lead everything and there are some great examples of how we can do more. In France, for example, Doctolib revolutionized the medical experience through its end-to-end technology platform. In the United States, parent company Teladoc is the leader in virtual whole person care. His Teladocs impact on virtual healthcare around the world is unparalleled and we are proud to be part of Teladocs, exporting our best ideas to America and bringing our best ideas here. are imported to

Is the future bright for a technological revolution to save the NHS, or is it dependent on massive government funding?

The future of the tech revolution looks bright and may even save the NHS! Unless we change the mandate of the health service, the only way we can continue to provide free health care sustainably without significantly raising taxes is through technology. is to use

‘The future of the NHS tech revolution looks bright’

We’ve already seen the huge impact of technology on the NHS, with implementations of everything from ever-improving electronic patient records to artificial intelligence in dermatology. This means clinicians can continue to deliver the care they need to their patients faster, more efficiently and at a higher standard.

Much of NHS funding is not specifically allocated to innovation. Regions have the flexibility to allocate funding to technology as needed. Budget decision-makers should always consider trade-offs. Will we spend money on extra clinicians, or on technology that will help our current clinicians work more effectively?

We are generally happy with the local approach to healthcare here in the UK. One thing the NHS could do better is share technology between trusts. We need to enable faster adoption of impactful technologies. We hope that the Pathfinder Prize will be awarded to organizations that unlock the potential for innovation locally, and then provide other areas with the budget to rapidly deploy that innovation.

As someone who has worked in the NHS, what advice would you give someone joining the NHS?

In order for the project to be successful in the long term, money must be claimed. So my advice is don’t do anything for free.

don’t do anything for free

We often see new technology providers offering free pilots and free trials. There are a few examples of projects building sustainable businesses out of free trials, but there are far more examples of companies going bankrupt.

At some point, if you want the technology to be implemented sustainably, someone will have to pay for it.

This article is a written interview with Jonathan Patrick, CEO of Consultant Connect.

