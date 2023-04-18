Patsnap Unveils First AI-Powered GPT Tool to Enhance Innovation Process





LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On April 17, Patsnap, a leading provider of innovation intelligence solutions, announced the release of its latest AI-powered GPT product. PatsnapGPT was developed to revolutionize IP and R&D innovation services with three breakthrough features: “Patent Search Expert”, “Patent Disclosure Assistant” and “R&D Assistant” .

(PRNewsfoto/Patsunappu)

PatsnapGPT is an LLM (Large Language Model) designed around IP and R&D innovation scenarios, leading a new industry paradigm. “Patent Search Expert” helps IP personnel automatically generate patent search queries, and “Patent Technical Disclosure Assistant” generates standardized patent technical disclosures for R&D personnel. increase. “R&D Assistant” streamlines the search and summary of technical documents, promoting work efficiency.

Patsnap Founder and CEO Jeffrey Tiong said: “We look forward to using these AI capabilities based on PatsnapGPT to enhance product experience and improve the quality and efficiency of technology and innovation development.”

“Patent Search Expert” removes the high hurdles of using patent search tools by enabling users to quickly generate search queries in plain language. “Patent Disclosure Assistant” generates clear and standardized patent disclosures based on your technical ideas. R&D Assistant provides conversational answers to technical questions and streamlines the acquisition and processing of technical information.

PatsnapGPT combines high-quality vertical field data, including patents, papers, targets, new drugs, chemical structures, news, and more, with Patsnap’s AI technology to meet the professional needs of intellectual property, R&D, and biomedical Promote and execute a mature model. and other vertical fields. Patsnap plans to expand the application of his LLM in vertical areas and explore new paradigms in AI technology that enable innovation.

To learn more about Patsnap and its Innovation Intelligence Platform, visit www.patsnap.com or join the waitlist for early access to PatsnapGPT.

About Patsnap: Founded in 2007, Patsnap is the world’s leading AI-powered innovation intelligence platform. Patsnap provides global enterprises with a connected, easy-to-use platform that helps them make better decisions in their innovation process. Our customers are innovators across multiple industry sectors, including Agriculture & Chemicals, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Professional Services, Aviation & Aerospace, and Education.

