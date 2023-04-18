A ‘hallucination problem’ plagues AI chatbots, says Google CEO





Bard, Google’s new chatbot, is part of a revolutionary wave of artificial intelligence (AI) in development that can quickly generate anything from an essay about William Shakespeare to DMX-style rap lyrics. But Bard and all its chatbots his peers still have at least one serious problem.

The latest evidence of this undesirable trend appeared on Sunday’s CBS 60 Minutes. The Inflation Wars: A Modern History by Peter Temin provides a history of inflation in the United States and discusses the policies that have been used to control it, Bard is confident in his report. declared in The problem is that the book doesn’t exist.

It’s an interesting lie by Byrd, because it could be true. Temin is a seasoned MIT economist who studies inflation, and although he has written more than ten books on economics, he has never written The Inflation War: A Modern History. The Bard, answering a question about inflation, hallucinated it not only with the names and summaries of a whole list of other economics books.

It’s not the first public error made by a chatbot. When Bard was released in March to take on OpenAI rival ChatGPT, a public demonstration claimed that the James Webb Space Telescope was the first to take an image of an exoplanet in 2005. But the aptly named Very Large Telescope really accomplished the task. Chile a year ago.

Chatbots such as Bard and ChatGPT use Large Language Models (LLM). LLM leverages billions of data points to predict the next word in a text string. This method of so-called generative AI tends to create the hallucination that models generate text that looks plausible but isn’t true. But with all the work done in his LLM, are these kinds of hallucinations still common?

Yes, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed in a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday that he said they were hopeful. No one in this field has yet solved the problem of hallucinations. All models have problems.

When asked if the hallucination problem will be resolved in the future, Pichai said it was a hotly debated issue, but believes his team will make progress in the end.

As some AI experts point out, the complex nature of AI systems may make that progress difficult to achieve. Pichai explained that there are still parts of AI technology that his engineers don’t fully understand.

He said there’s an aspect to this that’s calling all of us on the ground black boxes. .

Pichai said his engineers have some ideas for how chatbots might work and have a better ability to understand models. But he points out that it’s cutting-edge technology. But that answer may not be enough for some critics to warn about the potential unintended consequences of complex AI systems.

For example, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates argued in March that advances in AI technology could exacerbate wealth inequality globally. Market forces will not naturally produce AI products and services that help the poorest, the billionaire wrote in a blog post.

Elon Musk has been warning about the dangers of AI for months, claiming it will hit the economy like an asteroid. The CEO of Tesla and his Twitter, who is part of his group of more than 1,100 CEOs, technologists and AI researchers, last month called for a halt to the development of AI tools for his six months. But behind the scenes, he was busy creating his rival AI startup.

According to researchers surveyed by the Human-Centric AI Lab at Stanford University in their annual report on the technology, AI systems can disguise false information by creating fake images of AI-generated events and people. can exacerbate flooding and even harm the environment. We warned last week that the threat was a potential nuclear catastrophe.

On Sunday, Google’s Pichai revealed that he shared some of the researchers’ concerns, arguing that AI could be very harmful if deployed improperly. We don’t have all the answers yet and technology is advancing rapidly. So does it get me to sleep at night? Absolutely, he said.

Pichai added that the development of AI systems should include not only engineers but also social scientists, ethicists, philosophers, etc., so that the results benefit everyone.

I think these are all things that society needs to understand as we move forward. It’s not for the company to decide, he said.

