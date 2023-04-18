Working from home is a key factor in staff satisfaction as Google tops Spore’s best employer rankings





SINGAPORE – As the tech industry eagerly embraced telecommuting and flexible working arrangements when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it’s no surprise that sector giant Google once again ranks as Singapore’s top employer .

The company, which won the award three years in a row, recognizes the importance of flexibility and the ability for employees to manage their own schedules, and that hybrid work options can have a significant impact on how employees view their employers. recognizing. .

The tech industry has had a rough year or so, with massive layoffs and company closures, but Google is still poised for hybrid growth, as evidenced by its high ranking on Singapore’s Best Employers 2023 list. He sticks to his work arrangements and enjoys broad support from his staff.

Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) was second, followed by financial services firm Wells Fargo. Tech giant Apple and jet engine maker Rolls-Royce make up the top five remaining out of more than 1,700 eligible organizations across 27 industries.

Singapore’s Best Employers 2023 ranks the top 250 companies and institutions with 200 or more employees.

The list, released Tuesday by The Straits Times and global data firm Statista, is based on an online survey of about 17,000 employees in September and October 2022.

Companies were given scores based primarily on whether employees would recommend the company to friends and family. His highest score in 2023 was 9.13 out of 10, and his 250th place score was 6.97.

Statista analyst Wu Ruoh-Yiang found that overall satisfaction among surveyed employees improved in 2023 compared to previous years, with 20 out of 27 industries recording higher overall scores. said.

Wu said the option to work from home had the most impact on employee satisfaction in the working conditions category, adding that average satisfaction in this area has been on the rise since 2022.

Six categories were evaluated. Work atmosphere and potential for skill development. images; working conditions; workplaces; salaries; and diversity.

The IT, Internet, Software and Services industries stand out, ranking in the top three in each of the six categories. Employee satisfaction has also improved compared to 2022, Wu said.

Google Singapore managing director Ben King said that while Google allows a great deal of flexibility in when and where people work, the company believes in a hybrid model of three days in the office and two days anywhere. Told. This company also allows a staff member to work anywhere in the world for four weeks a year.

Mr King said: Being named Best Employer in Singapore for three years in a row is not something we take for granted and we are grateful that our employees continue to see his Google as a place to be proud of. .

Our overall philosophy is to ensure Googlers are clearly accountable for their own schedules, hours, and work culture. It turns out that if you give people freedom, they will surprise you.

