Google’s Sundar Pichai admits the dangers of AI and is a ‘night owl’ Science News





Google’s CEO has admitted to “staying up late” on the potential dangers of AI development.

Sundar Pichai said the technology “could be very harmful if deployed incorrectly,” amid concerns about its impact on work, privacy and how information is shared online. endorsed growing calls for regulation.

“We don’t have all the answers yet. Technology is advancing rapidly,” he told CBS’s 60 Minutes program.

“So can you stay up late? Of course.”

Noticing the sudden success of OpenAI’s model with over 100 million monthly users, Google rushed ahead with plans to add ChatGPT-style functionality to its products and services.

The technology was then implemented in Microsoft’s Bing search engine, threatening Google, which has long dominated the space, like never before.

Google launched its direct competitor, Bard, earlier this year. This is a big step for companies that have been wary of allowing ordinary people to interact with AI.

Bard uses LaMDA, which can generate so human-like prose that engineers at the company called it sentient in 2018, a claim the company and scientists have widely denied.

Read more: AI-generated newsreader debuts ChatGPT-powered Furby ‘wants world domination’

Use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

15:37 Can machines have feelings?

Google doesn’t “fully understand” AI answers

Like ChatGPT, Bard is a large-scale language model trained on vast amounts of data to interpret text and respond to questions and prompts. However, it has also been shown that both can make factual errors.

Pichai acknowledged that Google still “doesn’t fully understand” why Bird reacts in certain ways.

“There is an aspect to this that we call. All of us in this field call it the ‘black box,'” he said.

“You don’t fully understand, and I don’t quite understand why you said this and why you got this wrong.”

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily where you can get the podcast

But Pichai said despite his concerns, AI development will continue to accelerate, eventually impacting “every product from every company,” from healthcare to creative industries.

Google itself has already added Bard’s functionality to apps such as Docs, and The New York Times reports that the company is launching an all-new search engine powered by the technology.

Pichai said it was up to the government to find the best way to regulate it.

Read more: How AI is changing the way we search the web What is GPT-4 and how does it improve ChatGPT?

Use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:16 Will this chatbot replace humans?

How governments are tackling AI

The UK government has said it will take a light-weight approach to regulating AI, saying current attempts to legislate will quickly become obsolete.

But in the US, the White House is seeking public input on how AI should be regulated to protect jobs and privacy. China has already published draft rules outlining its own approach.

Last month, Italy became the first country to outright ban ChatGPT while the country’s data protection authority investigated the collection of user information.

This comes after Elon Musk joined hundreds of AI experts in calling for a moratorium on developing the technology, warning it poses a “serious risk to society.”

But Musk has since revealed plans to build its own ChatGPT competitor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/google-boss-sundar-pichai-admits-ai-dangers-keep-me-up-at-night-12859939 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related