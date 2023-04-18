Rachel Sarafraz appointed Director of Sheba BEYOND Virtual Hospital Innovation





Sheba BEYOND, Sheba Medical Center’s virtual hospital, has announced the appointment of Rachel Sarafraz as the new Director of the Innovation Lab. In her new role, Sarafraz will work with her ARC Innovation Center to lead the virtual hospital’s innovation process. Her responsibilities include finding innovative technologies to integrate into her Sheba service in her home, running pilots with start-ups in clinical settings, and conducting research in the medical field both locally and remotely. This includes establishing academic collaborations for

“I am happy to join the virtual hospital team and contribute my experience and abilities,” said Sarafraz. We are in a time of real transformation in healthcare services, thanks to acceleration and technological advances. I am happy to join the medical center. We aim to be the central pillar of these processes and believe we can lead Sheba BEYOND towards new horizons.

Sarafraz brings many years of experience in the field of innovation. Prior to joining Sheba BEYOND, she was Senior Director of Innovation, Science and Technology, He Technology and He Director of R&D, implementing the ministry’s strategy to position surrounding research institutes as growth engines for the economic region. Prior to that, she worked for the Department of Health’s Digital Health Division, driving collaboration between health agencies and industry.

The position of Director of the Innovation Lab will be vital to Virtual Hospital’s growth and continuation as a leader in the field of innovation in telemedicine and home health care in Israel and globally, allowing it to continue to serve more patients. . Added Dr. Galia Barkai, Director of Sheba BEYOND. Joining our dedicated and professional team, her Sarfraz will bring a rich and diverse experience in the world of innovation to make a significant impact on patient health. We are confident that with the addition of Rachel, we will be on the rise, and we wish her every success in this important and important role.

Sheba BEYOND Virtual Hospital brings healthcare to everyone, anytime, anywhere. As part of the increasing trend of hospitalization and treatment in the patient’s home, Shebas offers professional services with the help of advanced technology. If these include inpatients, psychiatric admissions for adults and pregnant/postpartum women, or hybrid clinics for at-risk pregnant women and routine screening tests done at home. there is.

