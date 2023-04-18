Glimpse AGI for ChatGPT.others call it a mirage





Sbastien Bubeck, a machine learning researcher at Microsoft, woke up one night last September thinking about artificial intelligence and unicorns.

Bubeck recently got early access to GPT-4, OpenAI’s powerful text generation algorithm, as well as an upgrade to the machine learning model at the heart of its hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT. Bubeck was part of the team working to integrate the new AI system into his MicrosoftsBing search engine. But he and his colleagues continued to marvel at how different GPT-4 was from anything they had seen before.

GPT-4, like its predecessor, was fed a large amount of text and code and trained to use the statistical patterns of that corpus to predict the words that should be generated for text input. rice field. But to Bubeck, the system’s output seemed to do much more than just make statistically plausible guesses.

That night, Bubeck got up, went to his computer, and asked GPT-4 to draw a unicorn using TikZ. Bubeck used a version of his GPT-4 that only dealt with text, not images. However, when he entered the code provided by the model into the TikZ rendering software, it produced a crude yet decidedly unicorn-like image that combined ellipses, rectangles, and triangles. For Bubek, such a feat must have required an abstract grasp of the elements of such creatures. Something new is happening here, he says. Maybe for the first time he got something that could be called intelligence.

How intelligent AI is becoming, and how much we can trust the increasingly popular sense that some piece of software is intelligent, has become a pressing, almost panic-inducing question.

After OpenAI released ChatGPT powered by GPT-3 last November, it surprised the world with its ability to write poetry and prose on a huge number of subjects, solve coding problems, and integrate knowledge from the web. . But Awe is shocking and concerned about academic fraud, misinformation, the potential for mass unemployment, and companies like Microsoft rushing to develop technologies that could prove dangerous. Combined with fear.

Understanding the potential and risks of new AI capabilities means getting a clear picture of what those capabilities aren’t. But while it’s widely agreed that ChatGPT and similar systems give computers important new skills, researchers are just beginning to study these behaviors and identify what’s going on behind the prompts. is.

While OpenAI has touted GPT-4 by touting its performance on bar exams and medical school exams, scientists who study aspects of human intelligence say its amazing capabilities are critically important to us. It is said that it is different from that of It’s well known that models have a penchant for hoaxes, but the difference is even more serious. With millions of people using this technology every day and companies betting their future on it, this is a very important mystery.

spark of disagreement

Bubeck and other AI researchers at Microsoft joined the discussion inspired by their experiences with GPT-4. A few weeks after the system hooked up to Bing and launched its new chat feature, the company published a paper claiming that early experiments showed GPT-4 sparking artificial general intelligence.

The authors presented scattered examples in which the system performed tasks that appeared to reflect a more general intelligence well beyond previous systems such as GPT-3. These examples show that, unlike most previous AI programs, GPT-4 is not confined to specific tasks and can turn its hand to all kinds of problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/chatgpt-agi-intelligence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related