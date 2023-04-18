Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold prices leaked online. Coming May 10th: Reports





The Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a smartphones are expected to debut soon. Over the past few months, there have been multiple reports and leaks related to these phones, and his Pixel Fold, set to debut as Google’s first foldable smartphone, is a much-anticipated handset. A new report has leaked the expected launch dates for the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. Pricing and expected color options for these phones have also been leaked online.

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be priced at $499 (around Rs 40,900) in the US, according to a report by 9to5Google, citing retailer information. The price is $50 (around Rs 4,100) higher than its predecessor Google Pixel 6a, which was launched last year. The price spike could reportedly be attributed to the improved quality of raw materials used.

The Pixel 7a’s main camera could feature a 64-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is also used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series phones. Upcoming Pixel handsets are also expected to support new 90Hz displays and wireless charging.

Previous reports suggested that the Google Pixel Fold would cost around $1,300 to $1,500 (about $1,07,400 to $1,23,935). These prices are significantly more expensive than other models in the Pixel lineup. The upcoming Pixel Fold is expected to still be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which costs $1,799.99 (around Rs 1,42,700) in the US.

According to Prosser, the Google Pixel 7a will likely launch in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral color options, according to a tweet by tipster Jon Prosser (Twitter: @jon_prosser), with the last colorway is only available in the Google Store. The phone will reportedly go on sale May 10 during the Google I/O event and will be available for purchase in the US soon.

In a separate post on Twitter, Prosser shared design renderings of the upcoming Pixel Fold handset, and Google’s first foldable smartphone could also launch alongside the Pixel 7a at the Google I/O event on May 10. claims to be high. According to the source, the phone will be available for purchase in the US from June 27th, with pre-orders starting May 10th on the Google Store and May 30th from other partners and carriers. It is said to start from The phone he comes in two colors. Black and white options for rendering shared by tipsters.

