Google’s Project Magi to bring AI tools to search: Will it give the giant an edge?





It’s artificial intelligence season, and everyone seems to be in a hurry to build a god-like AI. This week’s latest development highlights Alphabet Inc and its ambitious AI-driven project. Google has the Bard chatbot and is well known to be working on a suite of AI products modeled on text-to-image and text-to-video, but currently Google has some “radical” AI Its a search engine tool.

In another development, South Korean smartphone giant Samsung replaced Google with Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on its devices. Bing has been an optional search engine for years, so this obviously ruffled some feathers. The New York Times reports that the latest development has prompted Alphabet to press the “panic” button.

Bing and a host of other AI-powered search engines seem to be giving Google sleepless nights. However, Google is now reportedly working on building an “all-new” search engine based on AI. Internal documents accessed by media outlets reportedly indicate that Google is also updating its existing search engine with numerous AI features. And all these new projects are being rolled out under the name Magi.

What is Project Magi?

Google’s Project Magi is paving the way for a series of new features being driven by executives, designers, and engineers. All parties involved in Project Magi are currently working in ‘sprint mode’. The new search engine that is reportedly taking shape under Google’s new project will offer users a much more personalized experience than the existing version. About 160 people are believed to be working full-time on the project.

Note that these plans to purportedly rethink the search experience are in the early stages and no firm timeline is yet known for potential announcements. Learn what you want after The new search gives you pre-selected options for what to buy, what to look for, and what else you learn from learning. The new search experience will reportedly be more conversational, making it a similar experience to asking for the advice of a kind person. Basically, Google’s new AI search has an interface similar to ChatGPT.

According to the report, even before the search engine change, Magi Project sees Google adding some AI features to its existing search experience. Interestingly, search results and search queries continue to lead to financial transactions and display ads. Google’s chatbot Bard does not currently display ads. New features also help users get answers to coding and writing code based on prompts.

When is Project Magi’s new search tool coming?

Earlier this month, Google asked some staff to test Magi’s functionality, according to the same report. We also encouraged staff to ask follow-up questions to test the search’s ability to sustain conversation. If this report is to be believed, Google may roll out these tools sometime in his May.

Google is reportedly planning to release the tool to 1 million users initially, with a gradual rollout to 30 million by the end of 2023. It looks like these features are only available in the US at the moment.

A key aspect of modern AI search is that Google abandons traditional ways of displaying search results. The search results page currently shows 10 results. However, AI chatbots can change this by giving users instant answers.

What does this mean for Google?

This development comes at a time when Google is facing various issues. Samsung’s decision to switch from Google Search to Microsoft Bing seems to have moved Google. Additionally, the company has battled a variety of challenges, including a slowing economy, antitrust investigations in the US and Europe, and content moderation issues.

The Magi project could be a game changer if it helps Google resurrect itself and establish itself as a leader in search. Google’s vice president of sales and services, Jim Lecinski, said that as a leader in search, Google has been working hard to join his ongoing AI race.

