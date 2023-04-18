Why UK medical tech is bucking trends in M&A activity





Jonny Parkinson, Managing Partner of Marktlink, provides guidance to business owners and investors looking to capitalize on the growth opportunities available in medical technology.

Despite lower deal activity and volume in the medtech sector in 2022, Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Abiomed for $16.6 million ended 2022 strong. The deal alone accounted for 42% of his M&A spending in medical technology and foreshadowed a rebound in activity in the sector.

Outlook for Medtech M&A in 2023

Trading activity is expected to pick up in 2023 as companies seek innovative products and businesses to expand their portfolios and reduce procedural costs. The industry has made rapid progress in recent years, especially when it comes to the use of AI in diagnostic imaging, digital therapy, and cell and gene therapy. These innovations have caught the attention of investors, with big medtech players eager to acquire smaller players with technology that can help disrupt them.

Interest in private equity remains high as the nature of the sector means it is not particularly sensitive to economic conditions. Regardless of the economic situation, with an aging population, more and more people will need medical treatment, and there is a constant need for technology to make the process more efficient to meet demand.

While large companies are looking to acquire smaller companies, many are selling assets during restructuring. Medtronic, for example, recently spun off two of his smaller businesses in patient monitoring and respiratory interventions to streamline its portfolio. This means there is an opportunity to acquire the assets sold if the company complements its portfolio. More and more, midsize companies have to merge with others or acquire small businesses to stand out from the crowd.

Opportunities are numerous for medical technology business owners and entrepreneurs who add innovative services, build a presence in new areas, and improve their capabilities, but preparation is key when it comes to executing deals. .

Preparing a detailed due diligence process

The healthcare industry is highly regulated. This means that the acquiring company will conduct rigorous due diligence to ensure that the business complies with regulatory requirements. Business owners should be prepared to scrutinize regulatory and quality documents, contracts, patents, and intellectual property to ensure they are all in place before considering exit. By avoiding potential problems in the early stages, you can prevent delays and ensure successful deals.

Because the due diligence process can be very time consuming, it is important to involve only a few select individuals in the process to ensure that due diligence requirements are met and the business continues to run smoothly. It is wise to be able to strike a balance. The competitive nature of this sector increases the need for buyers to act quickly, so business owners need to provide the necessary documents in a timely manner.

Medical technology deals often involve products that are still in development. This means that an accurate assessment will be more difficult and more in-depth due diligence will be required to review clinical trials and ensure regulatory compliance. For most buyers, the focus is on the technology’s potential to improve patient outcomes, and this needs to be demonstrated effectively.

Choosing the Right Buyer

With the upcoming increase in trading activity, the sector will become even more competitive. For the sell-side, this means more choice for buyers. Business owners should take advantage of the competitiveness of the market and conduct research to ensure the best possible deal terms.

When choosing a buyer, business owners should consider their business ambitions and ensure that the transaction is consistent with the company’s vision and values. For example, if international expansion is part of a business’ future vision, this may be achieved through a deal with a business operating in another region or internationally. If maintaining your business’s identity and culture is your top priority, choosing buyers who can do that is critical. Business her leaders should also consider whether there are natural synergies with the acquired business and where their products fit into the product offering.

All of the above were important considerations in a recent Marktlink-supported transaction. In the deal, Scholte Medical, a distributor of premium medical equipment and supplies, was sold to his OptiGroup. Owners are keen to participate in international business and there is significant interest from the market as large companies continue to seek acquisitions of specific niche companies in order to be able to offer full-service solutions. had been submitted. The level of interest gave business owners a variety of options when choosing a buyer. OptiGroup was the winning bidder because it was a perfect fit for the company and its employees. He was able to demonstrate how to preserve the name and identity of the two businesses that make up Scholte Medical, providing attractive growth opportunities for these businesses.

Cooperation with advisors

Buying and selling companies should consider working with an M&A advisor who specializes in the healthcare sector. This provides access to a connected network and a wealth of industry knowledge. Execution of deals is a time-consuming process, and advisors help reduce the burden on management, allowing them to focus on the success of their business. Advisors can also ensure optimal deal terms, identify buyers and acquisition targets, advise on regulations, assist negotiations and identify appropriate financing structures.

This year will be a bright year for trading activity in medical technology and the broader pharmaceutical, healthcare and life sciences sectors. To take advantage of the increased activity and opportunities, entrepreneurs in this space need to be ready to do their due diligence, research potential buyers or acquisition targets, and ensure they have the right partners to navigate the process. there is.

