LPGA and Legend Announce Extensive Partnership | LPGA





Legends Golf Delivers Data Technology Solutions to Enhance Product Experience and Drive LPGA Innovation and Growth

New York, NY and Daytona Beach, FL, April 17, 2023 – The LPGA, one of the world’s longest-running women’s professional sports associations, today announced the launch of Legends, a global premium experience powered by data intelligence. announced extensive partnerships. A company dedicated to fostering fan engagement and growth. Legend Golf, a division of Legend, leverages the Company’s holistic offerings for partners in the golf industry, leveraging the Company’s global product and technical solution services expertise to lead partnerships.

As part of the partnership, Legend’s global merchandising team will oversee e-commerce, licensing and select on-site event retail for the LPGA. In addition, Legends will work with his LPGA to develop and produce product lines and expand the merchandise available to fans around the world on the LPGA’s official e-commerce shop. Event retail operations include Drive On Championship, Cognizant Founders Cup, CME Group Tour Championship, Solheim Cup and Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown. Legend’s global technology solutions team also provides comprehensive custom fan DNA research and event sponsorship assessments and solutions to support further fan and revenue growth.

“This year, the LPGA will host events across 12 countries and territories and 11 U.S. states, and our tournaments will be broadcast to 500 million households in 175 countries.” A data-driven approach is critical to continued fan growth, and together with Legend we will enhance the product experience, deepen our connection with our current fans, and reach even more fans around the world. increase.”

Kevin Ring said, “We are partnering with the LPGA to support organizational innovation and growth and generate commercial revenue through enhanced global e-commerce offerings and comprehensive, data-driven fan and sponsorship research. “This new partnership with the LPGA will further strengthen Legends Golf’s portfolio of clients and help us guide the golf industry into a new era,” said Legends Golf President. It provides a great opportunity to leverage the expertise of

The LPGA joins Legends Golf’s roster of world-class partners, including the PGA of America, the Ryder Cup, the 2023 US Open USGA and the DP World Tour. Legends Golf offers Legends comprehensive 360-degree service solutions across planning, sales, partnerships, hospitality, merchandising and technology solutions to support leading organizations, events and brands in the global golf industry.

