New leak reveals information about Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a launch and availability





It’s been a few years since the first rumors of Google’s first foldable device, the Pixel Fold, first surfaced. However, the Pixel Fold is set to finally debut at his I/O next month, and a new leak has revealed more significant launch information about the first-generation foldable phones.

According to Jon Prosser, the Pixel Fold will be announced at Google’s I/O conference on May 10th. Presumably, the foldable will be available for pre-order via Google’s own store on the same day, and carriers and other retailers will have to wait until May 30th to start taking pre-orders. will be available on June 27th.

The Pixel 7a will also reportedly be announced on May 10th, but unlike the Pixel Fold, it will be available on the same day. The 7a will reportedly be available in his three color options of Charcoal, Snow and Ice, with the addition of a Google Store exclusive Coral colorway. Apparently, Google will likely continue to sell last year’s popular Pixel 6a at the same time as his Pixel 7a, slashing the price significantly.

Ricci Rox – Senior Tech Writer – 2594 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2017

I like technology and it’s simple. Half the time you’ll find me writing sleazy sales copy. The rest of his time, he spends his time keeping readers up-to-date with what’s happening in the world of mobile technology and watching football. Before joining the Notebookcheck team in 2017, he worked as a writer for both journo and freelance content. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them on Twitter or Reddit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notebookcheck.net/Google-Pixel-Fold-and-Pixel-7a-launch-and-availability-info-revealed-in-new-leaks.708019.0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related