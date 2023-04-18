New York State Invests $6.5 Million in Insurance Innovation for Climate Technology Solutions





New York State has announced $6.5 million in funding under its Insurance Innovation Program for Climate Technology Solutions. This is to support the development of new insurance policies and products that encourage consumer adoption of clean technology.

The funds will be deployed by the nonprofit InnSure to promote the growth of risk management and the insurance market in support of the goals of New York’s Climate Leadership and Communities Protection Act. This includes supporting an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Partnership with NYSERDA

Through its partnership with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), InnSure competitively rewards insurance innovators for research and development of new insurance policies and products. The funding will then help improve access to data, revolutionize insurance coverage for climate technology companies and consumers, and also help the insurance sector keep pace with new technologies.

This program is part of NYSERDA’s Novel Business Model and Offering initiative and is intended to promote new business models, commercial service or product offerings and tools. Thus enabling scaling of climate solutions through increased customer acquisition or capital flow.

Removing barriers to innovative climate technologies that reduce carbon emissions is critical to meeting the state’s ambitious climate goals, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

In addition, this initiative will support New York State’s research, development, and commercialization efforts to support innovators and companies that accelerate the low-emission and carbon-sequestration technologies needed to achieve the state’s goal of carbon neutrality for the entire economy. based on the investment of NYSERDA’s Innovation Program has deployed $800 million over 10 years in direct investment through grants and commercial support.

Funding for this initiative is part of the state’s 10-year, $6 billion clean energy fund.

New York State Climate Agenda

New York State’s climate agenda is among the most aggressive in the country, calling for a zero-emission power sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, and carbon neutrality across the economy by mid-20th century. one of the global climate agendas. To reach this goal, the state is making unprecedented investments in clean energy. This includes over $35 billion in large renewable and transmission projects statewide.

$6.8 Billion to Reduce Building Emissions $1.8 Billion to Scale Solar Power Over $1 Billion in Clean Transportation Initiatives Over $1.8 Billion in NY Green Bank Commitments.

These and other investments continue to support over 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector. New York has seen her 2,100% growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. In addition, the state has adopted a zero-emission vehicle regulation that requires all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035.

Additionally, New York continues to make progress on climate change with nearly 400 registered and 100 certified climate smart communities. New York State has about 500 communities focused on clean energy and sustainability. In addition, the state launched community air monitoring initiatives in 10 disadvantaged communities with the goal of identifying areas in need of intervention to improve air quality and combat climate change.

