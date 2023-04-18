The NIKKOR Z DX 12-28MM F/3.5-5.6 PZ VR POWER-ZOOM ULTRA-WIDE ANGLE lens is the latest addition to Nikon’s toolkit for creators.





Nikon’s ultra-lightweight wide-angle lens puts variable zoom and incredible image quality within reach

MELVILLE, New York, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nikon Inc. today announced the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR, an ultra-wide-angle lens made for content creators and bloggers. bottom. This latest lightweight lens is his widest NIKKOR Z DX format lens to date and the added benefit of his 1 Power Zoom (PZ) gives you more creative versatility and great looking video. increase. The 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR is designed to capture sharp, immersive content so you get more of what’s important in the frame. Create unlimited friends, more expansive landscapes, and more freedom.

With a super versatile zoom range from 12mm to 28mm2, this lens is a must-have for bloggers and creators who want to capture the whole story in a shot and dynamically change frames smoothly and consistently. . The ultra-wide angle is also great for larger-than-life landscapes, spectacular interiors, tabletop photos, group selfies, and anything else that leaves no one behind. It’s surprisingly small and light for a zoom, weighing only about 7.3 ounces and easy to hold with your arms outstretched. It pairs perfectly with lightweight cameras such as the ultra-compact, high-performance Nikon Z 30, Z 50, or retro-designed Z fc.

“Nikon is committed to providing content creators with the tools they need to make their videos and photos look great, and this latest addition to our growing system of creator-centric cameras and lenses is a great addition. President of Nikon Inc. “Whether you’re a video vlog or just need a super lightweight, affordable wide angle lens for landscape and street photography, the NIKKOR Z 12-28mm is what you’ve been waiting for. It’s the lens.”

LENS FOR CONTENT CREATORS The NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR is the first NIKKOR Z lens to feature a linear motorized zoom, providing smooth optical zoom and other thoughtful features for creators. provides to enhance and simplify video recording. experience. The Power Zoom feature allows you to get closer to your subject or zoom out to capture the scene precisely. Customize the zoom ring on the barrel using the designated buttons on the camera body or with the ML-L7 Remote Control 3 (included in the Z 30 Creator’s Accessory Kit) to suit any shooting style You can activate zoom by twisting. Zoom can also be controlled remotely from your PC or phone using the SnapBridge app4. Plus, you can choose from 11 speed settings ranging from 0.55 to 36 seconds for zoom ratios, giving you maximum consistency when reframing shots or adding dramatic creative flair. increase.

Autofocus is sharp, reliable, fast, and works perfectly with Nikon cameras’ eye detection AF to keep your subject in focus. Because the lens is driven by an STM motor, it is extremely quiet when focusing, and the operating noise of the camera is not noticeable. Plus, when transitioning to close-ups of your subject, the 12-28mm’s closest focusing distance is just 0.19 m (0.62 ft). This allows users to seamlessly shift focus from their face to the product at hand while keeping the image sharp.

Recognizing that the best content often happens in real time, we stabilize the lens with image stabilization (VR) that provides the equivalent of 4.5 stops of shutter speed5. This feature makes it easy to capture distracting, shake-free run-and-gun footage or shoot in low light with minimal blur. Its small size and wide angle of view make it suitable for creating stable images using a gimbal.

Key Features of the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR:

The ultra-wide angle lens is great for vlogging and wide establishing shots, as well as landscapes, interior photography, and city streets. The power zoom feature provides smooth, consistent, fully customizable optical zoom at different speeds that can be used with the camera button, zoom ring, or remote. VR Image Stabilization reduces camera shake with up to 4.5 stops of correction for stable videos and sharp images. A minimum focus distance of 0.62 feet and a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.21x enable sharp, detailed shots of products, flowers, nature, and other intricate details. The ultra-compact and lightweight design makes it easy to use and carry anywhere. The body of the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm is dustproof and splashproof*6, and features sealing to prevent dust and water from entering the lens.

Pricing and Availability The new NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR will be available in May 2023 with an MSRP of $359.95*. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including his entire collection of other NIKKOR Z lenses and Z-series cameras, visit nikonusa.com.

About Nikon Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics, photography and videography. Recognized globally for setting new standards in product design and performance in a line of award-winning instruments that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. offers consumer and professional Z-series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, his vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX compact digital cameras, and Nikon software products. for sale. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com. Here photographers and visual storytellers of all levels are linked to the web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing community. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Vimeo and Flickr.

Specifications, designs, product names, and accessories may differ depending on the country or region. Specifications and equipment are subject to change without notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

1. As of April 18, 2023. Angle of view equivalent to 18-42mm lens in full size/FX format. Camera button and 11 speed features supported on Z 30 and Z fc at initial release. These features will be supported in future software updates. Conforms to CIPA standards. This is the value when attached to an APS-C size/DX format camera with the VR function set. 6. “NORMAL”, when the zoom is set to the telephoto end. We do not guarantee dustproof/splashproof performance in all situations and under all conditions. * SRP (suggested retail price) is a reference price. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

SOURCE Nikon Corporation

