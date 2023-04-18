How Google was sanctioned for failing to maintain chat communications





With the advent of “work from home” regimes and the proliferation of instant messaging platforms, many companies are adopting instant messaging applications for employee communication. Instant messaging may be considered a more informal form of communication, and companies may have shorter or no retention policies for these communications. But as the recent lawsuit regarding Google’s internal instant messaging shows, the way companies handle instant messaging data can have serious consequences in complex litigation situations.

In re Google Play Store Antitrust Litigation, Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California recently sanctioned Google based on lost chat data. No. 21-MD-02981-JD, 2023 WL 2673109, *10 (ND Cal. 28 March 2023). In this case, Google had a general policy that he would automatically delete data within 24 hours from ‘Chat’, an internal instant messaging program. Ditto. at *1, 4. Google’s policy continued even after the lawsuit began. Ditto. Google did not suspend its removal protocol for individuals placed on legal hold. Ditto. In its decision against Google, the court recognized several notable factors regarding the preservation of chat communications.

The court rejected the notion that Chat was used as a “social space akin to an electronic break room.” Google argued that Chat was “generally” used for one-off questions and personal discussions, but the court ruled that Chat was used to discuss “substantial business topics.” It was determined that there was evidence that Ditto. at 5 o’clock. Therefore, the court ruled that evidence that could be relevant to the lawsuit may not have been preserved. The court reprimanded Google for letting employees choose whether to keep Chat data. In this case, approximately 360 persons were placed on legal hold and approximately 40 persons were designated as custodians. Ditto. While Google had the technical ability to store the chat histories of all these employees on legal hold, Google decided to allow employees to decide which chats to keep. Ditto. Judge Donato condemned this “discretionary” arrangement, noting the “clear dangers of this approach” that employees cannot decide which communications to maintain. Ditto. at 9. The court accused his Google employees of spotty compliance with data retention. According to testimony by Google employees, it may have been unable or unwilling to comply with a legal hold requiring that chat communications be preserved. In one example, a Google employee said, “By creating and storing summaries of substantive business communications, rather than storing the actual communications themselves, we believed we could comply with Google’s document retention obligations. ” he testified. Ditto. at 7 o’clock.In another instance, what the court called “a highly spotty practice”[], a Google employee said he was aware of the legal hold but chose not to hold the related chats. When another employee brought up a legal hold, he or she replied, “Okay, I’m taking you out of this conversation.” Ditto. The court accused Google of using a “don’t ask, don’t say” policy to maintain communication. “Google has not verified whether administrators are actually storing relevant chats as instructed in hold notices, nor has Google done anything about how chat storage is audited or monitored,” the court said. says. Ditto. at 6. The court held that this decision “made the situation worse.” Ditto. at 9 o’clock.

Based on these and other facts, the court concluded that “Google intended to overturn the discovery process, and that Chat evidence was used “for the purpose of preventing its use in litigation,” was lost for the purpose of depriving the use of in litigation. ” Ibid. at 9 o’clock. The court awarded reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs to plaintiffs who filed sanction motions. Regarding non-monetary sanctions, the court said it would “want to check the status of the evidence at the end of the fact finding” before deciding on that point. Ditto. at 10 o’clock.

The full extent of the sanctions is still unknown, but the case shows what actions towards the preservation of instant messaging for discovery duty purposes can be held liable.

Companies facing lawsuits should take proactive steps to protect all potentially relevant data, including instant messaging communications. This includes implementing clear policies for retention and storage of instant messaging data, suspending automated deletion protocols for individuals on legal hold, and auditing or monitoring retention practices to ensure compliance. Leaving retention decisions to employees may not be sufficient, and employees may not be able to identify which communications are relevant to litigation. Failure to comply with these measures may result in sanctions, including financial and non-monetary penalties, and may be viewed as an attempt to subvert the discovery process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winston.com/en/class-action-insider/ephemeral-messaging-and-permanent-consequences-how-google-was-sanctioned-for-failure-to-preserve-chat-communications.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related