€1.3 billion, over 14,000 employees, 400 suppliers, value generated in 30% of the entire high-tech industry supply chain in the region: these are the main indicators of the ecosystem created by Leonardo in Piedmont.





The Prometeia Study reports on the impact of Leonardo, a national champion in the aerospace, defense and security (AD&S) sector, within Piedmont’s productive ecosystem. The study found that the company is a hub and contributes to the region’s GDP, accounting for around €1.3 billion (+36% compared to 2018), or his 1.1% of total GDP. Emphasized. For every €1 of added value generated by the company, an average of €1.2 is added within the region.

From data included in the Prometeia survey (for 2021), 10 Leonardo employees in Lombardy support an average of 24 employees for a total of 14,500 employees in the local ecosystem It became clear. His more than 400 companies in this sector, including 87% of SMEs, move about 400 million euros in order volume, and in Piedmont, the company’s investment in research and development (R&D) activities exceeds his reached $232 million. Euro, equivalent to 9.7% of the entire region.

Leonardo contributes to strengthening the local technology and high-knowledge supply chain. Aerospace, IT, and professional services are among his major sectors. Characterized by the high mix of skills Leonardo offers, the average labor productivity is 44% higher than the regional average. Leonardo’s supply chain accounts for his 30% of the total high-tech industry in Lombardy. Innovative activities are further encouraged by the work carried out by the Future Aircraft Technologies Leonardo Lab in Turin, aimed at identifying, researching and developing technological solutions for the next generation of aircraft, and by companies, institutions Part of an ecosystem composed of , and university. In this context, the existing cooperation between industry, regional institutions, educational institutions (universities and higher technology institutes), and the innovative entrepreneurship of start-up companies, will contribute to strategic and innovative local development. Essential to ensure concrete support for the supply chain. and national level.

In this region, the Leonardo Group has three main locations between Turin, Caselle and Cameri, employs more than 4,000 people and is active in the aircraft and electronics markets. Piedmont boasts an important aviation and aviation technology heritage. Our aviation tradition was born in this region. Turin also hosts the activities of Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) that offers high-tech solutions for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation and environmental management, especially at the Turin plant. , in the fields of scientific exploration and manned orbital and planetary infrastructure.

Looking to Italy, the Prometeia Study finds that Leonardo’s productive ecosystem is made up of over 4,000 companies, 87% of which are SMEs with more than 125,000 employees, with an additional €10 billion. It shows that it produces 0.6% of GDP thanks to value. This figure represents his 1.4% of the value produced by the domestic industry as a whole and 13% of the Italian high-tech industry. The company generates his €9.5 billion revenue in Italy, employs over 31,000 people and exports 75% of its production, equivalent to 1.4% of all Italian exports in 2021. and labor productivity has reached 50%. higher than the Italian average.

On a national basis, Leonardo’s value-added multiplier is 2.9. This means that for every €1 generated by the group, an additional €1.9 of him is generated across the Italian economy. As for the employment multiplier, this is his 3.9. His 10 employees in the group, on average, support an additional 28 employees in the economy and his 0.4% of national employment is supported by his Leonardo and its industries. A Promethea study notes that compared to 2018, the total impact of Leonardo and his group’s activities on the Italian economy has increased by 18% in value added and 16% in employment in 2021. The group’s direct activities and expansion of the purchase of Italian supplies his chain.

Over time, Leonardo has perfected an ad-hoc program to build a supply chain that is reliable, solid, innovative, competitive in the domestic market, open to international challenges and sustainable. Among them, the LEAP program (Leonardo Empowering Advanced Partnerships) is particularly important.

With the launch of the LEAP program in 2018, Leonardo has supported the dimensional and qualitative growth of its supply chain. The company has developed a management model that builds stronger and more sustainable relationships by strengthening the supply chain, making it a “system” and promoting the growth-promoting role of SMEs in the country’s ecosystem. I have it.

In 2021, these areas will be combined with operational performance and cost competitiveness, as well as sustainability goals, with the belief that sustainable businesses create value for customers, society and the environment. LEAP – The second phase of the programme, Partnerships for Sustainability, will focus on innovation, digital transformation, cybersecurity and green transitions to ensure the medium- to long-term competitiveness of Leonardos’ integrated industrial ecosystem. bottom.

LEAP follows a modular approach that includes different types of interventions. Some were applicable across the supplier base, others were more selective and demanding in terms of impact and resources used. Specific improvement and development projects have already been implemented for over 130 suppliers, including targeted management and technical specialist training programs, long-term business partnership agreements, technology transfer support, and financial assistance arrangements It has been. Especially with respect to finance, Leonardo has launched a series of agreements that will strengthen the package of solutions and financial instruments available to suppliers and allow them to maintain access to credit for small and medium-sized Italian suppliers.

Thanks to the development and continuous updating of the programme, the company has indeed become a driver and protagonist of industrial policy capable of supporting the competitiveness and sustainability of one of the nation’s leading supply chains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.leonardo.com/en/press-release-detail/-/detail/18.04.2023-prometeia-study-on-leonardo-s-contribution-to-the-italian-and-regional-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

