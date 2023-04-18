Google issues new warning to 3 billion Chrome users





Chrome users urgently need to update their browsers

SOPA Image/LightRocket via Getty Images

04/18 Updated below.This post was originally published on April 15th

Chrome is now used by more than 3 billion users worldwide, but everyone should make updating their browser a priority after Google discovered a zero-day exploit in the browser for the first time this year.

In a new blog post, Google confirms its discovery of the Zero Day vulnerability, affecting Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Google also confirmed that it is aware that exploits do exist.

The vulnerability CVE-2023-2033 is due to Type Confusion in V8. This means that when a program uses one method to allocate or initialize a resource, an incompatible method accesses that resource, providing unsecured access to the browser’s memory. Occurs when possible.

The vulnerability was discovered by Google’s Threat Analysis Group, but was unable to create a patch before Chrome’s first exploit began.

Luckily, Google has a patch and you should update Chrome to get it soon. To do this, click on the overflow menu bar (three vertical dots) in the top right corner of your browser and select[ヘルプ]>[Google Chrome について]Click. This will force Chrome to check for browser updates. After the update is complete, you should restart your browser to be fully protected.

Google has done a great job patching Chrome vulnerabilities this year. It’s worth noting that he got to April before the first zero-day exploit happened. To put this in perspective, progress is clear, as Chrome had 15 zero-day exploits in 2021 and 9 in 2022.

Chrome’s dominance means it has the biggest target behind all browsers, so this progress is no extraordinary feat either. In fact, Google warned users that they should expect the number of zero-day attacks to continue to rise in his March 2022, but as a result the company has been very successful in stemming the tide. increase.

There are many reasons for this, but Google’s robust reporting system and hefty bounty payments for vulnerabilities encourage security researchers to sell their findings to Google rather than hackers. For example, Google said that in 2022 he paid over $12 million in bug bounties. This includes a record bounty of $605,000 for one critical exploit.

But now that the first Chrome Zero Day of 2023 is here, there’s no time to waste.

Update 04/18: ESET Global Cybersecurity Advisor Jake Moore warns about the dangers of the new Chrome Zero Day.

V8 engine vulnerabilities, such as type confusion errors, can be very powerful exploits, he explained. Modern hardware-based security is often bypassed by V8 vulnerabilities, making the impact of this zero day even greater. He added that this is not the first time Chrome has been targeted in this way. This trusted attack vector continues to target Chrome due to its extreme popularity around the world. If successful, it can be very damaging.

Moore makes a great point. Additionally, it’s been over four months since Chrome’s last Zero Day, but it’s worth noting that three of his last four Zero Days have been his Type Confusion for his V8 exploit. To do.

Google will not disclose further about the tracked CVE-2023-2033 vulnerability until more Chrome users upgrade. That said, if you haven’t upgraded yet, you should assume some seriousness, given that a new version of Chrome was released just to combat it.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

Forbes details

MORE FROM FORBESI Is It Time To Quit Google Chrome? By Gordon Kelly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2023/04/18/google-chrome-browser-zero-day-vulnerability-critical-chrome-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos