Samsung’s ‘News’ app launches with custom feeds and daily briefings





Samsung today announced the introduction of the “Samsung News” app, which allows users to access daily news from various publications. The app, which replaces the company’s current “Samsung Free” app, includes a custom news feed, along with morning and evening briefings on the top news stories of the day.

The company’s current Samsung Free app, which provides access to news articles, podcasts, live TV and games, will be rebranded to Samsung News. Unlike Samsung Free, the new and improved app focuses exclusively on news and podcasts, similar to Apple News.

Samsung News gives you access to news content from various news outlets, including Axios, CNN, Fortune, Huffington Post, Newsweek, Reuters, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today. Samsung says that new news outlets will be added to the app over time.

In-app news can be categorized feeds or customized to your liking based on the news you want to see[フォロー中]You can access it from the tab. Samsung News also includes daily briefings delivered twice a day. Once in the morning and once at night. The company says these briefings are followed by a team of news editors, giving users the day’s top headlines he’s all in one place. There is also an option to listen to podcasts within the app.

Open the app and you’ll see that the interface is very similar to the Apple New interface. The home page of the app highlights the top stories, and at the bottom of the page you can navigate between News, Podcasts, and Following.

Samsung News is rolling out today as an update to Samsung Free for Samsung Galaxy users in the US. For users who already have the Samsung Free app installed on their device, the icon will change to Samsung News starting today when the app is updated. If you don’t have the free app yet, you can download the new News app directly from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Samsung News is designed to deliver breaking news and premium news at the fingertips of Galaxy users in an easy-to-access format,” said Avner Ronen, vice president of product development at Samsung Electronics, in a press release. increase. “Our goal is to empower the consumer by allowing them to curate their ideal news consumption experience with one swipe of his.”

In the past, Samsung Galaxy users had quick access to news via a free app, but it was hidden and unknown. With today’s launch, Samsung is more aligned with what Apple offers users through Apple News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/04/18/samsungs-news-app-launches-with-custom-feeds-and-daily-briefings/

