Google Magi: Project ‘Magi’: Google’s sprint to challenge Bing with AI-powered search engine





Google is reportedly working on a new search engine powered by artificial intelligence technology, aiming to offer a more personalized experience to its users.

After launching ChatGPT last November, Google claimed it didn’t want to be the first because it wanted to do it right, citing the rapid adoption of AI by multiple tech giants.

However, the tech giant now appears to be in a hurry to revamp its products with the latest AI technology, given the competition from Microsoft’s Bing search engine powered by OpenAIs GPT-4, and is outperforming Google. Predominant.

According to a New York Times (NYT) report, Google has learned that smartphone maker Samsung is considering replacing Google search with Microsoft Bing as the default search engine on phones, and has launched a new project called “Magi.” is working on

The report said it caused panic as it could hit Google’s revenue by $3 billion.

Find stories that interest you What is Project Magi? Threats from Samsung have pushed Google to focus on developing AI capabilities and adding them to its search engine. The Magi Project is essentially a Google search powered by AI.

According to the NYT report, designers, engineers and executives are trying to tackle technology in sprint rooms where they are fine-tuning and testing the latest technology.

Google’s new AI-powered search is expected to provide more personalized search results. New search engines learn what users want to know based on what they search for.

However, the new search engine is still in the early stages of development, with about 160 engineers working on the project.

Google may first release Magi to select users in May, which could happen at the company’s annual Google i/O developer conference.

Google spokeswoman Lara Levin said in a statement that Google is excited to bring new AI-powered features to search and will announce more details soon.

